...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical
fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for
possible Red Flag Warnings.
An offer of settlement by the attorneys of the Puget Sound Machinery Depot with the city for the installation of the water system was considered. A claim of $136.17 against the water contractors has not been paid, and an agreement may be reached provided this claim is taken care of.
The city attorney was authorized to confer with the attorneys in regard to making a settlement of this matter.
Sept. 10, 1942
School bells tolled the end of vacation for 1,225 Anacortes youngsters Tuesday, September 8, when the four Anacortes schools opened their doors to an ever-increasing enrollment of boys and girls.
With an increase of nearly seven percent over last year’s enrollment of 1,146 students and a diminishing of about thirty percent of the teaching staff, it appears like the war effort will also impose additional burdens on the educational facilities of Anacortes.
Not only is the war effort reflected in the decrease in the teaching staff, but it is probably accountable for the decrease in the number of boys enrolled in junior and senior high schools.
Sept. 11, 1952
The city’s little tourist information booth, at the corner of 10th and Commercial, ended its tour of duty for the season Tuesday.
Opened for the first time this year early in August, the booth was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce which indicated today it was a worthwhile project.
“We feel that the idea was a complete success and that the service performed for tourists was well worth the effort,” chairman Stan Jewell said today.
Sept. 10, 1962
Ferry traffic between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands in August showed a slight increase over the same month of 1961 while traffic on the international route almost doubled.
Statistics just released by the Washington State Ferries office show 35,454 passengers traveled between Anacortes and the islands last month, 518 over the August, 1961, total. Vehicle traffic dropped during the same period, with 15,411 cars logged last month and 15,850 in August of ‘61.
A record total of 74,046 passengers and 19,407 vehicles traveled between the Ship Harbor Terminal in Anacortes and Sidney, B.C. last month. Comparable figures for 1961 were 46,009 passengers and 13,360 vehicles.
Sept.7, 1972
Anacortes has been selected by the Washington State Heart Association as the site of the first screening program in Washington State for the early detection of signs of heart and circulatory disease, according to an announcement by Community Action, Inc. of Anacortes.
Groups which are participating in the program include Island Hospital, local physicians, the Anacortes Nurses Association, the Washington-Alaska Regional Medical Program, representatives of Community Action and numbers of volunteers. They have made this program possible through their cooperative efforts.
Sept. 8, 1982
Skagit County officials took another look Friday at the possibility of suing a federal agency for not getting local permits to lay a cable from Anacortes to Decatur Island.
No decision has been made whether to file suit or what type of legal action would be appropriate, said John Moffat, deputy prosecutor. “We’re still looking into the situation.”
Moffat met Friday with representatives of the state Attorney General’s office, state Department of Ecology, San Juan Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Skagit County Planning Department.
