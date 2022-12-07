Looking Back – Dec. 7, 1972
Dec. 7, 1972: HERE COMES SANTA — The Christmas season got off to a good start in Anacortes last Saturday when the season and Santa Claus were ushered into town with the third annual Jaycee Christmas parade. Over 50 units marched down Commercial Avenue leading the way for Santa. Santa, during his arrival, was flooded by the youths of the community who were rewarded by the old man from the North Pole with sweets and goodies, signs of the yule season.

Dec. 8, 1932

At the meeting of the city council Tuesday evening the ordinance publishing the budget for 1933 was ordered for reading and the only change made was the reduction of the city attorney’s salary from $58 to $50 per month. An ordinance was introduced repealing Ordinance No. 717, the ‘bone dry ordinance,’ so that drug stores might sell liquor on doctor’s prescriptions.


