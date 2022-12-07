Dec. 7, 1972: HERE COMES SANTA — The Christmas season got off to a good start in Anacortes last Saturday when the season and Santa Claus were ushered into town with the third annual Jaycee Christmas parade. Over 50 units marched down Commercial Avenue leading the way for Santa. Santa, during his arrival, was flooded by the youths of the community who were rewarded by the old man from the North Pole with sweets and goodies, signs of the yule season.
At the meeting of the city council Tuesday evening the ordinance publishing the budget for 1933 was ordered for reading and the only change made was the reduction of the city attorney’s salary from $58 to $50 per month. An ordinance was introduced repealing Ordinance No. 717, the ‘bone dry ordinance,’ so that drug stores might sell liquor on doctor’s prescriptions.
A petition by Mr. Fred McGill to place card tables in his service station at Nineteenth Street was referred to the license and police committee with power to act.
Dec. 10, 1942
Opening one of the most modern markets in the Northwest, Safeway Stores announces this week that the Grand Opening of their new store on Commercial avenue at Tenth street will be held this Friday, December 11, with all the gala and splendor of a Hollywood premiere. The new market has the latest innovation of every description, including fluorescent lighting throughout with 36 large fixtures being built directly into the ceiling of the store to comply with dimout regulations and give adequate lighting to merchandise in every nook and corner.
Dec. 4, 1952
Firemen reported today that they are running far behind last year in the number of toys for needy children donated by Anacortes citizens.
“The ones we’ve gotten, we’ve repaired and painted, but we’re running pretty low, we could take care of a lot more,” Chief Oliver Hauge said. He said he hoped that the toys would be coming in, in increasing numbers within the next few days.
“If not there are going to be a lot fewer children we can make happy this year,” he said.
Dec. 7, 1962
Reports of a ship in distress flooded the Anacortes Police Department switchboard last night but Police Chief Marvin Beebe assured residents of western Anacortes there is no cause for concern.
That mournful wail, although it evokes visions of a disabled or sinking vessel, is a new fog-horn, recently installed at Ship Harbor by the Coast Guard, Chief Beebe learned.
Dec. 7, 1972
“The voters have spoken and we will do the best we can with what we have,” Anacortes School District Superintendent Walter Brodniak said Tuesday evening after learning that the voters rejected a $5 million school building bond issue.
A majority of the voters that went to the polls Tuesday favored the issue, which would have meant construction of a new high school main building, stadium and remodeling the junior high, but lacked 1.8 percent of the required 60 percent needed for passage.
Dec. 8, 1982
A proposal to transfer ambulance service from Island Hospital to the City of Anacortes died at the hands of the City Council Monday night.
On a 4-2 vote, the council chose not to accept a contract offered by the hospital board of commissioners. The contract would have transferred tax revenue for ambulance service from the hospital to the city.
The contract would have combined existing city paramedic service and the hospital ambulance service.
