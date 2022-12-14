Dec. 15, 1932

A tentative road program was formulated at the meeting of the County Chamber of Commerce held in this city Tuesday evening at the Elks Home, with the local Chamber of Commerce as host. A mandate was given to the legislative group, State Senator W. J. Knutzen and representatives Grant Sisson, A. H. Bingham and Glen H. Anderson, to put the Cascade Highway system, from Spokane to Port Townsend if possible, making the Deception Pass Bridge a part of the road. They were also instructed to ask for no money for the Cascade road through the pass, but for appropriations to build the bridge part of the link. After several discussions, the program was approved by those present and passed without a dissenting vote.


