A tentative road program was formulated at the meeting of the County Chamber of Commerce held in this city Tuesday evening at the Elks Home, with the local Chamber of Commerce as host. A mandate was given to the legislative group, State Senator W. J. Knutzen and representatives Grant Sisson, A. H. Bingham and Glen H. Anderson, to put the Cascade Highway system, from Spokane to Port Townsend if possible, making the Deception Pass Bridge a part of the road. They were also instructed to ask for no money for the Cascade road through the pass, but for appropriations to build the bridge part of the link. After several discussions, the program was approved by those present and passed without a dissenting vote.
Dec. 17, 1942
With Christmas a few short days away the State of Washington has a huge new population within its borders — the thousands of service men stationed here guarding us against attack or preparing for combat duty elsewhere.
Most of these men are away from their homes for the first time and I believe, as Mayor of Anacortes, that it is our responsibility as American citizens in time of war to see to it that each of these men receives some token of appreciation for the sacrifice he has made in leaving private life and doing his part to make sure that we here enjoy a merry Christmas this year and in future years.
Dec. 11, 1952
Cutbacks in city expenses were urged by Mayor Joe Hagan at the meeting of the city council Tuesday night. Hagan said he wanted to leave the city in the best possible financial condition, upon the expiration of his term, the first of June.
“Economy is vital,” he said, “and I am going to do everything possible to see that the city treasury is in good shape when I leave office.”
As a first step, the mayor proposed curtailment of the city park department and cemetery expenses.
Dec. 13, 1962
Anacortes City Councilmen met in closed sessions the past two evenings, apparently reviewing the state audit report studying water department plans recommended by the consulting firm of Stevens & Thompson and discussing methods of financing the city’s half of the proposed $440,000 waterline replacement project.
Councilmen were scheduled to meet last night with the Anacortes Planning Commission to discuss the proposed Industrial Park project with Robert Bolte, Urban Renewal field representative.
Dec. 14., 1972
An early morning fire Saturday destroyed the main building at Secret Harbor Farms, a residential treatment facility for boys with education and emotional problems, on Cypress Island.
The fire broke out in the wall of the main building which housed the kitchen, dining room, day living quarters, study room, offices, fruit storage, walk-in coolers and freezers, school room and one apartment about 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 15, 1982
A major step toward the development of a 1,000-slip marina near Anacortes took place Monday.
Assistant Secretary of the Interior Ken Smith, on behalf of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Monday approved a lease of Swinomish Indian Reservation properties to Antaeus Marine, Inc: for the marine development. The project aims for a 1985 completion date pending the issuance of required permits.
