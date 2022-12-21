Dec. 21, 1972: NORTH POLE BOUND MAIL — Young Ardis McCullem, with Christmas just around the corner, gets his letter off to Santa Claus in a specially marked mail box placed at Whitney School to receive letters for the North Pole. Anacortes youngsters will be listening very carefully for the sound of Santa’s sleigh bells Sunday night so they better watch out and better not pout for Santa Claus is coming to town.
Extreme high tides, with softening earth as a result of the last freeze, caused considerable damage to the roads and dikes around the La Conner flats, resulting in breaks in the dike around Whitney and the flooding of the flats. At some places the roads were submerged and traffic to Mount Vernon had to be routed through the Reservation.
A break in the water service from the Skagit River cut La Conner off from water for twenty four hours, and Anacortes was also cut off, though the city did not feel the shortage owing to the fact that the Whistle Lake reservoir was filled.
Dec. 22, 1942
A huge navy truck loaded with everything for a day room rolled out of Anacortes Monday noon. The Anacortes Woman’s club had achieved its goal with the help of members and friends of the club: providing Barracks 4 at Whidbey Island Naval Air Base with a day room for Christmas Day. Navy lads loaded the piano, radio, victrola, two davenports with gay cushions, pictures, mirrors and floor lamps, tables and desks, easy chairs, straight chairs, books, magazines with bookcase and magazine racks. Attractive curtains made by club members and holly for a festive touch were taken along.
Dec. 18, 1952
The annual flood problem, which has long plagued motorists traveling Memorial Highway, will be alleviated by construction work definitely scheduled for early in 1953, according to a statement made by an official of the State Highway Department.
Ralph T. Knudsen of the Seattle district office of the state department told an Anacortes Chamber of Commerce group there Tuesday that work would begin as soon as possible.
Dec. 24, 1962
Claims filed under the state unemployment insurance program nearly doubled in the Anacortes-Mount Vernon area since mid-October, a release from those offices reported today.
It appears, the release explained, that a number of workers have returned to the Skagit area to file claims after loss of their jobs elsewhere.
During November the unemployment rate rose to 10.2 from the 7.3 rate noted in October.
Dec. 21, 1972
Discussion at Monday’s meeting of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce centered on Initiative 276, extended area telephone service (EAS), and the superferry, the Walla Walla.
Chamber Manager Dick Johnson reported that Steve Mansfield, local attorney, had received an informal opinion from an attorney for the Association of Washington Cities that resignations must be tendered before December 31 and the “disclosure law” will affect all those still in office on January 1, 1973.
Dec. 22, 1982
The flu bug bit hard, but the worst may be over.
According to reports from Anacortes schools and area physicians, cases of influenza hit a peak about two weeks ago, especially among younger school-age children.
