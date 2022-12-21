Looking Back – Dec. 21, 1972
Dec. 21, 1972: NORTH POLE BOUND MAIL — Young Ardis McCullem, with Christmas just around the corner, gets his letter off to Santa Claus in a specially marked mail box placed at Whitney School to receive letters for the North Pole. Anacortes youngsters will be listening very carefully for the sound of Santa’s sleigh bells Sunday night so they better watch out and better not pout for Santa Claus is coming to town.

Dec. 22, 1932

Extreme high tides, with softening earth as a result of the last freeze, caused considerable damage to the roads and dikes around the La Conner flats, resulting in breaks in the dike around Whitney and the flooding of the flats. At some places the roads were submerged and traffic to Mount Vernon had to be routed through the Reservation.


