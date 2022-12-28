In the interests of economy, the U.S. coast guard bases at Port Angeles and Anacortes will be moved and centralized at Port Townsend on March 1, it was announced today by Capt. H.D. Hinckly, commander of the northwestern division of the coast guard.
A saving of approximately $50,000 annually will be made, he estimated, by centralizing the coast guard fleet with its machine shops and shore equipment at Port Townsend.
Dec. 29, 1942
Anacortes families with men in the armed forced this Christmas will be interested in the following report: Forty-one Red Cross clubs in Britain made it possible for the Yanks to have their first Christmas overseas in the American fashion. Most of the clubs had children’s parties, with soldiers acting as Santa Claus to England’s war orphans. London’s newest and biggest club, Rainbow Corner, had 36 Christmas trees decorated by soldiers who served Christmas dinners to fifty British children. U.S. doughboys, at one club, featured a Punch and Judy show for the children. The Red Cross clubs all had turkey on the Christmas menu.
Dec. 24, 1952
The city of Anacortes will not have to pay for power saved in turning off 55 Commercial avenue street lights as part of its voluntary contribution to the Northwest power conservation move.
Mayor Joe Hagan was so notified today in a letter from John F. Wallin, district manager for Puget Sound Power and Light.
Because power for the street lights is provided by Puget on a contractual basis, it was not known whether the power cut would result in a dollar and cents saving to the city until the ruling came from Wallin today.
Dec. 28, 1962
It may snow tonight.
Then again, it may not.
And if it does, the snow may be heavy, or perhaps light.
This is the somewhat exaggerated gist of predictions of things to come hereabouts in the weather line.
There has been a threat of snow in the weather all week. Everybody has realized it — but nobody wants to admit it.
That’s the way snow affects people in Western Washington.
Dec. 28, 1972
Shared services between Island Hospital and Whidbey General Hospital will continue as presently operated, it was decided by the Island Hospital commissioners at the continued meeting Tuesday noon.
The commission besides approving the continuation of the shared services with Whidbey agreed that the services should be attempted to be expanded. In making the decision, the group felt that better guidelines should be set by the board for the administrator of the program.
The decision to stay with the program came about after the commission heard favorable testimony from many staff members of the hospital and former patients.
Dec. 28, 1982
There’s always next year. That’s what proponents of downtown Anacortes revitalization are saying in wake of a denial to finance much of the project.
The state Planning and Community Affairs Agency announced awards to 13 community development projects last week, but Anacortes was not among them.
