Looking Back – Dec. 28, 1982
Dec. 28, 1982: The downtown area remains targeted for updating efforts.

Dec. 29, 1932

In the interests of economy, the U.S. coast guard bases at Port Angeles and Anacortes will be moved and centralized at Port Townsend on March 1, it was announced today by Capt. H.D. Hinckly, commander of the northwestern division of the coast guard.


