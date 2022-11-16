Looking Back – Nov. 17, 1982
Buy Now

Nov. 17, 1982: This sign, posted at 22nd and Commercial, announces a new cinema to open by Christmas.

Nov. 17, 1932

With close to 400 guests at their dinner Thursday evening, the American Legion and the ladies of the Auxiliary were kept busy serving the visitors from out of town and local Legionaires at the Elks Home, when they held their dedication banquet there. Following the dinner the Legion boys, led by the Bellingham Bugle Corps and followed by members of the Legion and Forty and Eight of Anacortes and Mount Vernon, the high school boys and then the Bugle Corps from Mount Vernon, paraded down Commercial and back. They then went to the American Legion hall where the dedication ceremonies were held, with Major Frank Brooks of Bellingham officiating.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.