With close to 400 guests at their dinner Thursday evening, the American Legion and the ladies of the Auxiliary were kept busy serving the visitors from out of town and local Legionaires at the Elks Home, when they held their dedication banquet there. Following the dinner the Legion boys, led by the Bellingham Bugle Corps and followed by members of the Legion and Forty and Eight of Anacortes and Mount Vernon, the high school boys and then the Bugle Corps from Mount Vernon, paraded down Commercial and back. They then went to the American Legion hall where the dedication ceremonies were held, with Major Frank Brooks of Bellingham officiating.
Nov. 19, 1942
Moving their quarters and offices from the Port of Anacortes dock at the Shell Oil company on 13th Street and the waterfront, the Coast Guard this week took over the Community building for the duration of the war and will carry on a major portion of the work from the new quarters.
The Coast Guard petitioned the city council for a lease on the building for the duration of the war and will carry on a major portion of the work from the new quarters.
Nov. 13, 1952
Plans for a tourist interest program and Anacortes community problems will be discussed at a special meeting of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce Monday evening at 8 p.m. in the dining room of city hall.
Scott Richards, president of the Chamber, said that plans for reviving the Anacortes Marineer’s Pageant, a summertime feature of several years ago will be discussed.
Nov. 14, 1962
A survey of costs involved in the proposed conversion of the Anacortes School District to a “6-3-3” or junior high plan will be conducted by Architect Don McKee, according to a decision reached by the Board of Education this week.
An estimate of costs involved in remodeling or adding to present school buildings will allow a “realistic discussion” of the proposed conversion of Central to a three-year junior high, a move suggested by school officials to relieve present overcrowding in the high school.
Nov. 16, 1972
Looking for input for an overall comprehensive plan for Washington Park, Recreational Advisory Commission last Thursday night opened its meeting to the general public for its opinions.
With 28 citizens in the audience the commission got a lot of input on the subject on the boat ramp, campsites, loop road, railroad and the feelings to leave the park in the most natural state.
Nov. 17, 1982
A small, California-based industry is moving lock, stock and barrel to Anacortes.
Viking Rope Corporation of North Hollywood, Calif. will move all its operations here by early next year, it was announced at last week’s meeting of the Anacortes Port Commission.
The firm, which manufactures woven braided rope for commercial fishing, will lease the port’s number three warehouse but eventually hopes to construct its own facility here.
