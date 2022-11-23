Looking Back – Nov. 24, 1982
Nov. 24, 1982: SUPPORTED BY temporary braces while its foundation sets, the new wrought-iron “welcome arch” was put in place Friday near the Anacortes state ferry terminal. Made by Oscar Engebo for New Horizon Juniors of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the arch identifies Anacortes as the “Heart of the Island Empire.” Formal dedication is planned soon. Shown are (l-r) Tami Hughes, Dee Shimkus and Rose Ricks of the sponsoring New Horizon juniors.

Nov. 24, 1932

The success of Paul Luvera’s celebration of his tenth year in business was manifest Wednesday evening when the store was crowded with friends who came to hear the fine program arranged and incidentally to watch the lucky persons who received the lovely gifts that were given away. Long before seven o’clock the crowds began to trickle into the store, and soon every available inch of standing room was taken. In fact, the platform provided for those taking part of the program was almost crowded out of place.


