Nov. 24, 1982: SUPPORTED BY temporary braces while its foundation sets, the new wrought-iron “welcome arch” was put in place Friday near the Anacortes state ferry terminal. Made by Oscar Engebo for New Horizon Juniors of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the arch identifies Anacortes as the “Heart of the Island Empire.” Formal dedication is planned soon. Shown are (l-r) Tami Hughes, Dee Shimkus and Rose Ricks of the sponsoring New Horizon juniors.
The success of Paul Luvera’s celebration of his tenth year in business was manifest Wednesday evening when the store was crowded with friends who came to hear the fine program arranged and incidentally to watch the lucky persons who received the lovely gifts that were given away. Long before seven o’clock the crowds began to trickle into the store, and soon every available inch of standing room was taken. In fact, the platform provided for those taking part of the program was almost crowded out of place.
The two turkeys that started out a month ago as 14 pounders had gained in weight until they now tip the scales at 20 or close to that.
Nov. 26, 1942
A huge Navy truck carrying eight teen-age boys in dungarees rolled out of Anacortes Tuesday afternoon with the first day of room furnishings for the new naval base at Whidbey Island. Anacortes had really backed the Camp and Hospital Committee. Everything from sturdy ash trays to a piano was on that truck, which was headed for a real Thanksgiving with boys by the dozens and dozens. Anacortes, which wasn’t even a name to lads at the base less than a week ago, and which was a town for weekend leave for the “old-timers” of a few months, became a friendly city in the opinion of fellows from Kentucky, Wisconsin, Oregon.
Nov. 20, 1952
Fifty-three of the powerful 400 watt lights on Commercial avenue will go out of service today as the city’s contribution to the vital power conservation program.
Ben Van Deusen of the Anacortes Equipment company, who is doing the job for the city, said that the work should be completed today.
Paul Fosse, acting for the chairman of the city’s power, water and light committee, said the approximate saving in kilowatt hours of electricity would be 318 hours per day, about the amount necessary to light a well-equipped home for an entire month.
Nov. 21, 1962
The Anacortes City Council expects to make an offer for purchase of the old Anacortes Hospital site as soon as possible.
Councilmen last night decided to make such an offer after learning that time for negotiating purchase of the site is limited.
Skagit County Superior Court Judge A. H. Ward was scheduled to hear a report today on the status of efforts to sell the hospital site. Paul Webber, Anacortes real estate agent, was to make the report. Webber is trustee for the Anacortes Hospital Corp., which is disposing of the site.
Nov. 24, 1982
The transfer of ambulance service from Island Hospital to the City of Anacortes was thrashed about again Monday night.
Proponents of a combined pre-hospital service told the City Council it would be a cost-effective and more efficient way to respond to emergencies.
Council members questioned where the money would come from and if two paramedics are needed on each emergency call.
