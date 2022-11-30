Looking Back – Dec. 3, 1952
Dec. 3, 1952: ANACORTES’ COLORFUL HIGH SCHOOL BAND moves down the streets of Seattle during the recent Santa Claus parade that attracted more than 200,000 spectators along the line of march. In addition to the Sea Hawk musicians, directed by Floyd Lunsford, Anacortes was also represented by a corps of baton twirlers and the Sea Chicks. AHS Drill team, supervised by Miss Delores Ringman. Three years ago the local band won first place honors in its division and has been asked to participate in the gigantic parade every year since.

Dec. 1, 1932

Sixty merchants of the city have banded together to give Anacortes a real treat and a Christmas festival that will surely be a grand success. The first drawing for the prizes will be held at 20th and Commercial, Saturday, December 17, at 2:00 o’clock and three of the smaller prizes will be given away at that time.


