Dec. 3, 1952: ANACORTES’ COLORFUL HIGH SCHOOL BAND moves down the streets of Seattle during the recent Santa Claus parade that attracted more than 200,000 spectators along the line of march. In addition to the Sea Hawk musicians, directed by Floyd Lunsford, Anacortes was also represented by a corps of baton twirlers and the Sea Chicks. AHS Drill team, supervised by Miss Delores Ringman. Three years ago the local band won first place honors in its division and has been asked to participate in the gigantic parade every year since.
Sixty merchants of the city have banded together to give Anacortes a real treat and a Christmas festival that will surely be a grand success. The first drawing for the prizes will be held at 20th and Commercial, Saturday, December 17, at 2:00 o’clock and three of the smaller prizes will be given away at that time.
The first prize is a Frigidaire, the second prize an R. C. A. radio and the third prize, which will be for the island people only, will be a beautiful overstuffed chair. There will be 40 other prizes for the local people, each merchant giving a prize not to cost over $2.50.
Dec. 3, 1942
The Big Drive for War Bonds is on — from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7. Remember and Avenge Pearl Harbor — these are the words that are being passed around the nation. And the cry is being taken up in and around Anacortes by buying more War Bonds.
Volunteers are being solicited from every women’s organization in the city, to donate a half day of their time to selling bonds in every store in Anacortes. Volunteers may sign up at Luvera’s or at Corson’s variety store.
Dec. 3, 1952
A new boat building firm will begin operation in Anacortes next week, with its shop located at the former site of the Wheeler Shipyards at the foot of 27th Street.
George Chevalier, 816 5th street and his brother Richard will be partners in the firm, Anacortes Boatbuilders, Inc., along with a Seattle man.
Chevalier said the firm will build small boats, and should be in full operation by the first of the year. He said that they will make a special type of small craft, of their own design, which has been tried in Alaskan waters but is new here.
Nov. 30, 1962
Anacortes school librarians hostessed a meeting of Region One of the Washington State School Librarians Association on Tuesday evening, entertaining 25 members of the group in Whitney School library.
A special guest for the occasion was Miss Eleanor Ahlers of Olympia, state school library supervisor and topics discussed included library skills, library study guides and student librarians.
Nov. 30, 1972
The paving and widening of Commercial Avenue, long an issue on the Anacortes City Council agenda, is now in the hands of the property owners along the avenue, following the positive action to set up two Local Improvement Districts on the avenue by the council on Tuesday of last week.
Before passing the two ordinances setting up LID’s 173 and 175, the council held public hearings on each project and received much public input on the planned widening of the street.
On Monday of last week LID 175, which covers Commercial from 12th to 15th Street, was the object of a public hearing while most of Tuesday’s regular council session was taken up by the public hearing on LID 173, which covers the improvement on the avenue from 12th to 2nd Streets.
Dec. 1, 1982
Hundreds of Anacortes people braved the freezing cold of a fall morning last week to get free food.
The Salvation Army food bank distributed two tons of food to needy people Nov. 22 during its monthly delivery of surplus federal commodities.
Lt. Mike Nute of the Salvation Army said Anacortes-area people have been getting the free food each month since the federal program began last July.
