Looking Back – Nov. 6, 1952
Nov. 6, 1952: TIGHT AS A HATBAND. New high strength Anacortes Veneer, Inc. hardboard called “Armorbord” is so flexible a narrow strip can be bent into a small circle as tight as a hatband. H. W. McClary, general manager, says unusual flexibility and apparently unparalleled impact resistance of the new boar makes it ideal for a host of hardboard uses.

Nov. 10, 1932

Volunteers conducting the Red Cross Roll Call for memberships, which opens Friday, November 11 and continues until Thanksgiving, are typical of the thousands throughout the United States who serve in the cause of Mercy, says Mrs. P. E. Nelson, chairman of Roll Call of Anacortes chapter. Anacortes quota is $750.


