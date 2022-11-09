Nov. 6, 1952: TIGHT AS A HATBAND. New high strength Anacortes Veneer, Inc. hardboard called “Armorbord” is so flexible a narrow strip can be bent into a small circle as tight as a hatband. H. W. McClary, general manager, says unusual flexibility and apparently unparalleled impact resistance of the new boar makes it ideal for a host of hardboard uses.
Volunteers conducting the Red Cross Roll Call for memberships, which opens Friday, November 11 and continues until Thanksgiving, are typical of the thousands throughout the United States who serve in the cause of Mercy, says Mrs. P. E. Nelson, chairman of Roll Call of Anacortes chapter. Anacortes quota is $750.
At the same time information showing the intense interest of volunteers in the Red Cross program throughout the nation was released. Volunteers giving 50 hours or more of Red Cross service numbered 88,920.
Nov. 12, 1942
A comparison of prices on various foods between the present fall and the same season in the First World War period shows that in November, 1918, loin and round steak sold for 20 cents per pound; pot roast for 14 cents; Liberty steak (hamburger) for 16 cents; pork roast for 28 cents; and pork steak for 30 cents; in November, 1918, retail price for sirloin steak was 25 cents per pound; Liberty steak or pork sausage 15 cents; lamb chops, 25 cents; and leg of mutton, 12 1/2 cents. Sugar at the time was 12 cents per pound.
During that same period, however, eggs were about as much higher than today as the foods mentioned above were lower that this fall’s market prices. In November, 1918, on the same dates the other prices were taken, fresh ranch eggs sold at from 85 cents to 91 cents per dozen, and similar prices — about 85 cents to 91 cents per dozen were in effect in November, 1919.
Nov. 6, 1952
Volume production of a new high-strength hardboard panel with extreme flexibility has been announced by Anacortes Veneer, Inc., one of the largest worker-owned plywood firms in the Pacific Northwest.
According to the company’s announcement, laboratory tests on initial production shows the panel called Armorbord has a degree of shock resistance unparalleled in the board field. And it is so flexible, a strip of board 1/8-inch thick can be bent into a right circle about the size of a hatband without cracking the surface.
Nov. 7, 1962
A practice air raid alert sent 2,625 Anacortes students scurrying for home Friday afternoon in an evacuation drill rated successful according to preliminary reports gathered by Superintendent Jack Frisk.
“All in all, the drill worked out better than we anticipated,” Dr. Frisk said yesterday.
Ways of improving the performance are being worked out after a study of problems encountered in Friday’s test.
Nov. 10, 1982
Nobody is happy about the demise of three old maple trees on 8th Street, and least happy is the couple whose home stands behind the trees.
Don and June Dixon say the trees had become landmarks along their scenic street, but a long series of events this year has led to removal of the 65-year-old trees.
During this time, the Dixons saw a “rotten” attitude by Anacortes city officials and a general lack of cooperation from the city, Mrs. Dixon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.