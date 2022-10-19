Looking Back – Oct. 19, 1972
Oct. 19, 1972: PARK INSPECTION — Anacortes City Manager Harold Wyman was joined Monday by Milt Martin, assistant administrator of the State of Washington Interagency Committee for Public Recreation, in an inspection tour of the John Storvik Park now under construction with the aid of Interagency funding. While in Anacortes, Martin presented the City of Anacortes with a check totaling $115,600 as part payment toward the playground.

Oct. 20, 1932

With eleven maternity cases in the offing, the Red Cross volunteers nursing staff are sending out an appeal for layettes. The work of these volunteers is to be commended, as they are giving their time and energy to aid those who are unable to employ a nurse in time of sickness.

