Oct. 20, 1932
With eleven maternity cases in the offing, the Red Cross volunteers nursing staff are sending out an appeal for layettes. The work of these volunteers is to be commended, as they are giving their time and energy to aid those who are unable to employ a nurse in time of sickness.
Red Cross public health nurses who work in hundreds of communities, are meeting the greatest demands in history for their services, due to the depression. Visits in maternity cases, protecting the health of infants and children, and aiding mothers in distress due to unemployment of the bread-winners have taken them into thousands of homes. The nurses made 1,357,000 visits to or on behalf of individuals, and inspected 949,000 school children. More than 58,000 adults were instructed in home hygiene and care of the sick.
Oct. 22, 1942
The new office building for the Anacortes Shipways, Inc., is now nearly complete and the company plans on occupying the new building by the 24th of October. Also, most of the preliminary building, such as the mold loft, warehouse, and lumber storage plants, are finished and are now being used.
Two of the busiest men on the project are Mr. L. P. Clark and Mr. E. E. Carroll. These men are working the clock around, and just can’t find enough time in the day to do the work required of them in getting this yard into production. However, they are very well pleased with the results attained to date, and the fine way in which every citizen of Anacortes has cooperated with the housing problems that have faced this company. It has been necessary for Mr. Carroll to be in Seattle many times in the last few weeks, buying new equipment and checking materials that will be used in the operation of the yard.
Oct. 16, 1952
A citizen’s advisory council for the school system will be in the process of organization here very soon, according to an announcement made today by School Superintendent Clarence Henning.
The School Board has authorized Henning to start the ball rolling toward development of such a council to be comprised of members of the community interested in operation of the local school system.
Oct. 17, 1962
Anacortes’ City Council will meet in an extended session Friday night to expedite action in seeking federal aid for two major projects.
The projects call for erection of sewage treatment facilities at an estimated cost of $263,000 and for a series of water system improvements at an estimated cost of $405,000.
Oct. 19, 1972
A bicycle path from Columbia Beach on Whidbey Island to the Anacortes Washington State Ferry Terminal will be a reality according to John M. Kriete, location engineer for the Department of Highways and Rex Knight, assistant project engineer.
The two men “stood in” for Wes Bogart district engineer, at Monday’s Anacortes Chamber of Commerce meeting and told members and guests that although the exact routing has not been determined or the path between Deception pass and the terminal, the money has been appropriated for the project.
Oct. 20, 1982
Elementary school teachers unhappy over board policy freezing the art specialist position have been told the situation will not change until the bleak financial picture facing Anacortes schools has thawed.
Supt. Duane Lowell told a group of teachers who attended last Thursday’s school board study session it would not be frugal for the district to expand staff when the board is being forced to consider the possibility of teacher cuts if budget concerns do not improve.
