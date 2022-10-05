Looking Back – Oct. 2, 1952
Oct. 2, 1952: THE NEW FIRE TRUCK purchased by Anacortes taxpayers arrived here Tuesday and was taken to City Hall for a quick inspection by city fathers. The $22,000 truck will be ready for service next week. Tests run for a state inspection crew on the Anacortes ferry dock were reported satisfactory.

Oct. 6, 1932

J.C. Farwell, superintendent of the County relief funds, gave a short talk at the Chamber of Commerce meeting Monday noon, in which he asked for donations to take care of the needs of some families, who were in distress and needed immediate help. Some delay has been caused in receiving the bond issue money, as the attorney general has not as yet approved the bonds. Ferd Brady, Paul Luvera and Mr. Farrell were appointed as a committee to raise some funds, and in a short time $100 was donated for immediate use.

