Oct. 2, 1952: THE NEW FIRE TRUCK purchased by Anacortes taxpayers arrived here Tuesday and was taken to City Hall for a quick inspection by city fathers. The $22,000 truck will be ready for service next week. Tests run for a state inspection crew on the Anacortes ferry dock were reported satisfactory.
J.C. Farwell, superintendent of the County relief funds, gave a short talk at the Chamber of Commerce meeting Monday noon, in which he asked for donations to take care of the needs of some families, who were in distress and needed immediate help. Some delay has been caused in receiving the bond issue money, as the attorney general has not as yet approved the bonds. Ferd Brady, Paul Luvera and Mr. Farrell were appointed as a committee to raise some funds, and in a short time $100 was donated for immediate use.
The Chamber went on record endorsing a movement inaugurated by friensd of the state highway patrol and its chief, asking the new administraiton that the personnel of the highway patrol be kept. A resolution was adopted to that end.
Oct. 2, 1952
Highway Director William Bugge said today that a contract for a new bridge on the Mount Vernon Anacortes highway would be let before the next biennium.
Signs have been posted for some time announcing that engineering was being done on the old structure.
The new bridge will replace the old span that crosses the Skagit River just inside the Mount Vernon city limits.
Oct. 5, 1962
Intricate organizational problems involved in moving patients and equipment from the old to the new hospital without disrupting services have been carefully worked out, Tasker Robinette, Island Hospital administrator explained today.
One surgery at the new hospital is now ready for full operation, and a surgery at the old hospital will be maintained until this evening’s move is completed, Robinette explained. Delivery-room lights will be moved to the new structure at 4 p.m. During the installation period the surgery at either building could be used for a delivery room.
Oct. 5, 1972
The Port of Anacortes in approving its 1973 budget Monday noon allowing for possible expansion totaling $1,390,000 if the need arises in the coming year.
Port Manager Robert Keller in presenting the budget to the commission advised that this money is available if the need arises for a possible industry interested in locating in our area. He stated that there is no such industry at this time interested in our area but we never know when they will pop up so we must be ready.
During the 1972 tax year the Port levied two mills on the tax rolls and the 1973 budget calls for a reduction to 1.81 mills.
Oct. 6, 1982
General Telephone Co. got final approval Monday night to build a 50-foot microwave tower at 5th and O Avenue.
The Anacortes City Council voted 5-2 to grant a conditional use permit for the tower. They attached three conditions to the project.
General Telephone Co. (GTE) will have to pave the alley behind its switching office, replace the sidewalk along O Avenue and raise the height of a masonry wall to be built around the tower.
