The Anacortes school faculty members have decided to continue the work of donating a portion of their salaries for use in providing necessary clothing and shoes for needy children, and a more concise plan of distributing the relief has been agreed upon.
Last year the teachers and faculty contributed their money to the relief organization, but with the disbanding of the relief commission, the teachers have decided to have a systematic donation of funds on the basis of a percentage donation of salaries and an efficient distribution of relief to children most in need.
A checkup will be held from time to time with the Red Cross so that there will be no duplication of relief, and they will carry on as much of the work as they can without calling upon the Red Cross for help.
Sept. 17, 1942
Anacortes will have its name cast to the four corners of the earth thru another aggressive enterprise that has incorporated the word Anacortes into its name. The new venture is hte Anacortes Shipways, Inc., an incorporation formed from some of the associates of the Four Builders, constructors of the large cantonment at Corvallis, Oregon.
The new corporation has leased the site of the former Anacortes Lumber and Box company from Carl E. Edlund for a period of five years and will fulfill Edlund’s $3,228,000 contract of building six 274-foot barges of wooden construction. The barges are to have a depth of twenty feet.
Sept. 11, 1952
A festive spirit was already exuding from the City Hall basement today where booths are going up for tomorrow and Saturday night’s all-city carnival.
With more than 20 organizations participating actively and with a real interest in the outcome of Anacortes’ first all-city, home boosted carnival, it looks like another venture of the present chamber membership which is predestined to end up a success.
Sept. 14, 1962
Skagit Valley Hospital is losing money daily in its care of welfare patients, hospital administrator Willis Parr explained to the board of directors yesterday.
Using a blackboard to illustrate this discussion, Parr said that local interpretation of regulation is causing the loss. When a welfare patient is admitted to the hospital, he showed, it may be three days before he is picked up on public assistance rolls. During these first three days the patient is receiving the most costly care of his stay at the hospital, but the state agency has refused to recognize the days of care prior to the time the patient appears on the welfare rolls.
Sept. 17, 1982
Local government officials were surprised to learn last week that this corner of the state is under review by a federal agency for a major environmental designation.
The proposal, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, would see all of the San Juan Islands, Skagit Bay and other large portions of Puget Sound designated as the “Washington State Nearshore Marine Sanctuary.”
An information sheet on the project, released by a Washington D.C. firm, was distributed at last week’s meeting of the Anacortes Port Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.