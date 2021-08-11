Looking Back

Aug. 13, 1891
The northwest terminal! Where is it to be? That one great terminal upon the northwest coast is to be created is inevitable. Where it will be depends upon the deliberate and accepted judgements of the managers of the transcontinental lines. That the intelligent settlement of this question is a grave responsibility resting upon those who are to decide it admits no denial.
Aug. 10, 1911
Nick and George Maranokos, proprietors of the Delmonico restaurant, were arrested last Sunday on the charge of selling liquor to guests in their restaurant on Commercial avenue and as a result they are under bonds of $500 each to appear in superior court at the next term and answer to the charge.
Aug. 11, 1921
Sheriff Reay and his deputies paid an official visit to Anacortes Saturday night and captured two men, a still in operation, a few quarts of white mule, and two barrels of mash. The still was found in the home of C. H. Utley, Twenty eight street and R avenue, and it was being operated by Utley and Henry Havery, who was arrested some months ago charged with operating a still in his home on Fourteenth street. Still, moonshine and mash, and the two men were taken to Mt. Vernon.
Utley was given a hearing Monday and fined $500 and a sentence to 90 days in jail.
Aug. 13, 1931
Two Anacortes girls, Beth England, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.D. England, and Lillian Gilkey, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Gilkey, were successful last Sunday in swimming from the north beach of Guemes to Jack Island, a distance of about a mile. The swim was made in 45 minutes.
The water was choppy, and the girls encountered a strong current as they neared the island. The long swim is made by someone annually, but always by the Jack Island to Guemes route.
Aug. 14, 1941
Anacortes workers interested in receiving training in aircraft work without charge and under expert instruction are asked to contact the Anacortes office of the Washington State Employment Service.
Manager W.R. Truax told the Anacortes American that there is plenty of room in the classes for workers between the ages of 18 and 40.
“After a worker finishes his training,” Mr. Truax said, “there is every possibility that he will be placed in employment. Once he is placed it is up to him as to how far he can progress.”
Aug. 9, 1951
“The Anacortes Library has one of the most active programs and best selections of current books I have ever seen in a town of this size.”
This was the observation made recently by a visitor who is in a position to know. A member of the New York City library staff, with a particular interest in smaller libraries, just completed a tour across country during which he had inspected libraries in many cities.
It is quoted here not because it is an unusual statement, but, according to Librarian Mrs. J.A. Brinkley and board member Mrs. C.R. Stafford, because similar comments have been volunteered time and time again by tourists.
Aug. 9, 1961
A six-hour, two-nation search ended yesterday when an alert customs official at the Sidney ferry terminal spotted a California car carrying children feared suffering from poison.
The family was traveling to Canada from Anacortes.
The near tragedy ended happily, however, when a medical examination proved that the children were all right and could continue to “enjoy your vacation.”
Mr. and Mrs. James Thompson of Brawley, Califnornia, and their children Anne 8, Michael 6, and John 3, had spent 3 days on a farm owned by Thompson’s father James Thompson in Canby, Oregon. After they left for Canada, it was feared that John and possibly the others had come in contact with an agricultural poison that could be fatal.
Aug. 12, 1971
The Northwest Air Pollution (NWAPA), following a month’s review of testimony and submitted data, approved by unanimous vote its proposed sulfur compound emission regulation except for one section at its monthly meeting on Wednesday of last week.
Aug. 12, 1981
The clean and profitable disposal of local garbage in refuse incinerators may one day produce enough energy for purchase by area businesses, Skagit County’s 1981 solid waste management plan indicates.
On Aug. 3 Anacortes became the seventh local city to enter in the county-administered cooperative disposal agreement.
