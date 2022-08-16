Aug. 18, 1932

Although the Anacortes school district has furnished grade school books for some time, high school pupils have been compelled to purchase the books which they have used. However, such has been the cooperation on the part of the majority of the students attending the Anacortes High School, that it now seems possible for the school board to initiate the plan of providing free text books to high school pupils this year. This decision will greatly please the many parents who have been finding it increasingly difficult to provide these books. The only exceptions to be made in providing free texts to high school pupils will be in the case of those pupils who have refused to turn in their books. All pupils who turned in their books last spring or during the summer pupils new to the school and all 9th graders with no books to turn in, will be given free text books, loaned without charge for a period of one year.

