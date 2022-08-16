...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Aug. 15, 1962 – ON YOUR MARK, GET SET – Speed ranks above neatness in a watermelon eating contest, as Lisa and Linda Smith learn while practicing for the big contest that will be a part of Saturday’s Back-To-School celebration in downtown Anacortes. Watching are contest chairmen Mrs. Bernard Johnson and Mrs. Hap Johnson.
Although the Anacortes school district has furnished grade school books for some time, high school pupils have been compelled to purchase the books which they have used. However, such has been the cooperation on the part of the majority of the students attending the Anacortes High School, that it now seems possible for the school board to initiate the plan of providing free text books to high school pupils this year. This decision will greatly please the many parents who have been finding it increasingly difficult to provide these books. The only exceptions to be made in providing free texts to high school pupils will be in the case of those pupils who have refused to turn in their books. All pupils who turned in their books last spring or during the summer pupils new to the school and all 9th graders with no books to turn in, will be given free text books, loaned without charge for a period of one year.
Aug. 20, 1942
This week Anacortes received some more publicity on its war emergency activities. The story of Syd Ellin and his resourcefulness in getting men, boys and materials for completing stretchers needed by Red Cross was sent out to every Red Cross Chapter in the Pacific Area. Stretchers are scarce. Mr. Ellin and his helpers put Anacortes on the map by solving a real problem. Anacortes not only has enough stretchers for all air raid zones, emergency ambulances and mobile first aid squads but so have the outlying air raid stations equipped with first aid supplies by the local Red Cross Chapter.
Aug. 14, 1952
Doors of the City Hall basement will open at three o’clock Saturday afternoon for the South Side Garden club’s two-day fall flower show which will have as its theme “Jewels of Fidalgo Island.” Show hours will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from noon until six p.m. Sunday. Tea will be served during the show hours.
A rustic portico around two walls of the gymnasium will provide a lovely setting for the hundreds of fuchsia plants which will be featured at the show, while tuberous begonias, another specialty of the club, will be displayed to advantage in an “estate garden,” with a wishing well as one of its features.
Aug. 15, 1962
Anacortes Hospital Directors met for the first time at the new Island Hospital yesterday for a regular weekly board meeting.
Board members toured the nearly-completed building now in its final stages of construction. Patient rooms are ready for final cleaning and installation of furniture, Administrator Tasker Robinette reported. Some finishing details are being redone by contractors following an inspection made Monday by Architect Ernest Price.
Aug. 17, 1972
Salmon tipping the scales all the way from 20 pounds 2 ounces down to one pound eight ounces were caught during the Anacortes Eagles Salmon Derby last weekend with Tim Walters leading the way with the 20 pound 2 ounce catch to win the top prize.
Walters, who landed his prize winner on Saturday, earned $200 for his catch. Second prize of $100 was picked off by Walter’s father-in-law Sig Moen who hooked an 18 and a half pounder on Saturday. The other cash was picked off by George Fredricks who caught a 15 pound 5 ounce salmon during the two day event.
Aug. 18, 1982
Skagit Counseling and Psychiatric Services continues to maintain a full schedule of local services to Anacortes residents, despite the recent loss of its own office here due to funding cutbacks.
Skagit Counseling, the community mental health center for Skagit County, this month moved its services to facilities at the Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave.
The church is making two upstairs rooms available at no cost to the agency, which will cover any additional utility expenses.
