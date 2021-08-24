Aug. 24, 1911
Last Thursday evening another sensational escape of convicts at the state camp at Deception Pass occurred and three convicts are still at large, no trace of them having been found, notwithstanding that they were tracked to Commercial Avenue in this city. Those on the trail of the fleeing men were but a short time behind them but, notwithstanding this fact, they made their get-away.
Aug. 25, 1921
There is a proposition now afoot to hold a joint meeting of leading citizens, representing the commercial and farmers organizations of Island and Skagit counties, either at Anacortes or Mount Vernon, for the purpose of discussing and possibly formulating plans for a change in the present ferry system at Deception Pass and also for discussion of the proposed Roosevelt Highway, says the Island County Farm Bureau News.
As to the ferry in question, it seems to be the sentiment in both Island and Skagit county that we should have either a free ferry or a ferry owned and operated by both counties jointly with a very moderate charge – about half what is now being charged.
Aug. 27, 1931
After eight months without telephone service, Guemes Island will be connected with Anacortes within a week. Work has already begun across the channel, Ernest Doughty, Anacortes manager of the West Coast telephone company said today.
Aug. 28, 1941
“If war should break out between this country and Japan one of the principal defense weapons to be used in the Puget Sound area would be Navy Bombing planes” United States Congressman Henry M. Jackson told Anacortes businessmen Monday evening.
The Navy bombing plane, according to Congressman Jackson is now used very successfully by England in patrolling the water ways off the English coast. He pictured the bomber as having a cannon mounted on it and possessing the maneuverability to dive at objects unleashing fire from the cannon which has uncanny accuracy. This type of plane is said to have terrible striking power.
“War with Japan would make the Puget Sound one of the most important defensive places in the United States,” said Jackson.
Aug. 23, 1951
An elderly woman who willed both her eyes to a Bellingham hospital may make it possible for a local woman to see again.
While her sight was not totally impaired, Mrs. Loren Bushey, 1413 12th Street, has experienced a gradual visual decline for the past several years as a result of keratoconus – a conical protrusion of the cornea.
“A Bellingham eye surgeon, Dr. Robert Kaiser, had been looking for an eye for me since 1949 when he heard of a Bellingham woman who was willing both her eyes for eye surgery,” Mrs. Bushey said.
Aug. 23, 1961
In these days of consolidation, it’s getting so a one-room schoolhouse is something of a rarity.
Strictly speaking, the Guemes Island school isn’t a one-room school since it contains two classrooms. But, with four classes being taught in one room, it is the closest thing now existing in Anacortes School District.
There is one teacher for the four grades.
In the past, students in eight classes attended the Guemes Island school. Now pupils from the fifth through eighth grades take the ferry each day for a ride to classes in Anacortes schools.
Aug. 26, 1971
The tourist traffic in the Anacortes area made new records during the month of July, according to figures released this week by the Washington State Ferries office.
During July, 127,144 persons traveled through the ferry terminal at Ships Harbor in Anacortes either coming or going to the San Juan Island or Sidney B.C. The July count showed a 9,451 increase over the amount of persons that traveled on the ferries during July of last year.
Aug. 26, 1981
Following an emotion-filled exchange of views with concerned local residents, the Anacortes port commissioners last Thursday approved a lease agreement with a private firm for 60 acres of port-owned property at Ship Harbor.
The “agreement to lease” is a preliminary step to a firm 50-year-lease of property to the Bellevue-based L.E.D. Partnership, according to port officials.
L.E.D., which owns approximately 15 acres adjoining the port property at Ship Harbor, has targeted the area for a mixed-use development including a 1,000 slip marina, 600 condominium units, marine service facilities and a mini-convention center.
