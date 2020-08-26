Aug. 26, 1920
General apathy remained in command of a big detachment of Anacortes citizens right up until Tuesday night and members of this detachment will have no voice in the selection of candidates for county offices, state offices, congressmen and the United States senator, but some 1688 citizens did register, with one exception the largest registration ever on the books of the city.
In 1914, the year of the big wet and dry fight, registration reached its highest figures, nearly two thousand, falling two years later to 1672, and still further in 1918 to 1602. This year the presidential contest has added interest to the state fight, and the registration has shown up better, but has not reached the figures hoped for by the workers of both parties.
Aug. 28, 1930
School houses, quiet and deserted today, will teem with life Tuesday when more than 1,500 boys and girls are called back to their books from summer vacations to begin work anew in the city’s three grammar schools, the junior high school and the Anacortes high.
With improvements galore made during the summer months, each school building was in readiness today to receive the storm of students which begins Friday with pre-registration started for high school students new to Anacortes.
Aug. 29, 1940
The State Supreme Court Saturday of last week overruled a jury’s verdict awarding damages to Reinhart Lehne from the Anacortes Ice Company in action taken on an appealed hearing of the case which came up in the Skagit Superior Court more than a year ago.
The young Lehne boy was attending a baseball game played on the Anacortes high school field on Labor Day of 1937. He was one of hundreds who grouped around an ice cream truck of the Anacortes Ice Company for free ice cream when a line foul ball off a ball player’s bat struck him in the head.
The court ruled that the Ice company could not be held liable because the Ice company truck itself inflicted no injury.
Aug. 24, 1950
Three new courses — all added to Anacortes high school’s curriculum during the past summer — will be offered to local students this fall, according to Wayne A. Brubacher, principal.
One, styled for upperclassmen majoring in commercial subjects, will instruct in the applications of law that may be encountered by business students in their personal and commercial life, now as well as in the future. The course is entitled “Applied Business Law.”
The second subject, also added to the commercial curriculum, will treat business mathematics and is primarily to serve sophomores. …
The third new addition to the high school curriculum is Psychology and will be limited to senior and junior enrollment, with preference to the former class.
Aug. 25, 1960
At least two incumbent legislators have refused a request of the Skagit County Committee on Political education to meet “with the public and members” in Mount Vernon September 7 for an airing of views and in this instance, a defense of their stands in the last session of the legislature.
They are Representatives Don Eldridge and Ralph Rickdall, Republican office holders from the 40th District.
At least one other candidate, also of the 40th district, is expected to decline the COPE invitation to appear at the meeting scheduled for Carpenter’s hall, Mount Vernon.
Aug. 27, 1970
A budget of $1,746,160.93 for 1971 was approved by the Board of Commissioners of Island Hospital at their regular meeting last week.
The 1971 budget represents a .034 per cent decrease from the current budget of $1,809,489.60, according to Jerry Koontz, Island Hospital Administrator.
A total of $924,675.63 is allocated to salaries and hospital staff wages. The amount allocated to this category is reduced by the re-charging for time spent by local staff at Whidbey General Hospital in Coupeville on a monthly basis.
Aug. 27, 1980
A one-year capital improvement levy to convert Fidalgo Pool to solar heat will be resubmitted to pool district voters Sept. 16. The new vote, authorized last month by the Fidalgo Pool Commission, will seek approval this time on a $58,000 levy, or approximately a 13 cents per thousand dollars of assessed property valuation.
A similar proposal on a $53,000 levy was defeated last February by less than 50 votes.
John Doyle of Anacortes, solar heat contractor advising the pool commission on the proposal, said conversion to solar heat would save the pool district $10,000 annually.
