Looking Back
Aug. 28, 1952:  THIS AMAZING SAUCERLIKE OBJECT was photographed over the Versatile Products building in Anacortes this week. Considered one of the most unusual pictures of the week, it was promptly sent coast to coast on the Associated Press wirephoto. Photographer Walter Ellior, was on a routine assignment taking pictures of the building when this “THING” appeared in view. After hastily snapping the picture, Elliot looked up and said the “saucer” had disappeared from view. Notice he vapor trail that appears to the right of the object.

Sept. 1, 1932

According to C.F. Stafford, local agent of the Puget Sound Navigation Company, special rates will be in effect between Anacortes and Sidney on Vancouver Island over the Labor Day weekend.

