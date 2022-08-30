Looking Back

Sept. 1, 1932
According to C.F. Stafford, local agent of the Puget Sound Navigation Company, special rates will be in effect between Anacortes and Sidney on Vancouver Island over the Labor Day weekend.
The $1.50 round trip excursion ticket which has enjoyed wide popularity this summer, has been extended to include Labor Day, Vacationists may use these low priced tickets leaving Anacortes as early as 6 a.m. Saturday and returning from Sidney up to 4 p.m. Monday, September 6.
This is the last big weekend excursion of the season and these low passenger rates offer an unusual opportunity to spend two days or more in Old World Victoria and to enjoy a cruise through the beautiful San Juan Islands.
Sept. 3, 1942
Now that it’s over we can talk about it! The weather for the month of August showed an exceptionally dry month with a precipitation of only .21 inches, as against an average precipitation for the month of August of .97 inches.
On the 25th, .16 inches of rain was recorded and .05 inches was noted on the 28th.
Maximum temperature for the month reached 90 degrees on the 15th, while the minimum dropped to 46 degrees the 29th.
August 28, 1952
The attorney general’s office said today that the eviction of the press by the city council during its meeting Tuesday night “was a clear cut violation of state statute.”
“The law is very clear on this point,” Ted Little, assistant attorney general told the American. Under the revised code of Washington of 1950, Sec. 35.24.180, Chapt. 184 unequivocally states that all meetings of the city council must be public.”
Aug. 30, 1962
Tourist brochures advertising Anacortes and the San Juan Islands may now be distributed at the Sidney, B.C. ferry terminal, State Rep. Ralph Rickdall announced today.
Arrangements for the reciprocal agreement were made by the legislator and Harry Nolan, manager of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce during a meeting with C.E. Blaney, Sidney agent for the Washington State Ferries.
Aug. 31, 1972
Several thousand persons are expected to participate in three separate ceremonies on September 2, 1972, commemorating the official opening of the North Cascades Highway (State Highway 20).
George H. Andrews, State Highways Director, said today the road absolutely will be open to the public at 3 p.m. on September 2.
Andrews said today, following a personal inspection of the construction activities in the area, “We will be able to open the roadway to the public as scheduled.”
Sept. 1, 1982
Dig, dig, dig. Day and night. That’s what dredging crews at Cap Sante Boat Haven will be doing for the next several months.
The first-phase work on marina expansion began recently under a $1.1 million contract between A.H. Powers Co. of Seattle and the Port of Anacortes. The imposing sight of the 120-foot dredging boom has become a beacon to the curious since it arrived at the boat haven more than two weeks ago.
“There’s nothing unusual about it. It’s pretty routine to us,” said Al Powers, president of the dredging firm. But he also admits his work attracts attention and has different challenges at each work site.
