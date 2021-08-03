Aug. 6, 1891
Perhaps the saddest and most unfortunate circumstance which has yet occurred in the City of Anacortes since its inception was the fatal accident to Mr. R. E. Whitney last Friday morning, which resulted in his untimely death in the midnight hour of the same day.
In company with his son Arthur and Mr. Leslie Lynch, a young friend from Seattle, Mr. Whitney left his home Friday morning about 9 o’clock to attend to his office affairs in the city, little thinking that within the short pace of a half hour he would be carried back to his family fearfully wounded and with but a few brief hours to live.
Aug. 1, 1901
To the people of Anacortes – The committee on program, appointed by the Commercial club, decided that a basket dinner to be given by the citizens of Anacortes to their guests on August 7, would be the best way to bring the people together socially.
Aug. 3, 1911
Monday the Pacific torpedo fleet steamed into the local harbor, coming from Bellingham where Sunday was spent, and leaving for Everett at 1 o’clock in the afternoon. The fleet was there until Tuesday, leaving in time to reach Bremerton in the evening. No further move will be made until the fleet leaves for Astoria, arriving there August 9 to take part in a Centennial celebration.
Aug. 4, 1921
Tuesday night the city council divided upon a reduction of 50 cents per day in wages in the streets department, affecting both foremen and laborers, making the wages $4.00 and $3.50. A reduction in the wages of firemen was made to $100 per month for drivers and $75.00 per month for hosemen.
Aug. 6, 1931
After nearly two months spent in the waters of the Icy Straits, Alaska, three local fishing vessels, manned by 24 Anacortes men, returned Monday and Tuesday to this city. A fair catch of fish, all of which had been contracted by the Booth cannery in Alaska, was reported by the local men.
Aug. 7, 1941
Twenty three young Anacortes men who registered in the July 1, second registration for Selective Service have been classified and given their order numbers the office of the local selective service board announced this week.
The twenty three new registrants for Anacortes will be worked in with those registering in the final selective service call here last fall. According to the local board office the new registrants will be inserted into the old listing by placing one new registrant between every 28 of those who registered last fall starting with order number 153.
Aug. 2, 1951
Plans for a Flood and Blood benefit street dance were announced today by a group of Anacortesans who said they were just interested in assisting with two major problems.
Proceeds in excess of expenses, which are expected to be kept at a small per cent of the profit, will go to aid victims of the recent mid-western floods and to assist the Red Cross with its blood program which is being stepped up to meet needs resulting from the Korean conflict.
Aug. 2, 1961
Plans for construction of a new and modern Anacortes Safeway store double the size of the present buildings were revealed by Safeway Stores, Inc. officials last night.
A representative of that corporation’s construction division outlined plans for a new structure to be located between 9th and 10th Streets on O Ave. The 14,632 square foot building would face 10th St. on the Northwest quarter of that block.
Aug. 5, 1971
Anacortes area voters will have to wait until November 2 before going to the polls to cast their ballots for the eight open positions on the city council and school board as the lack of candidates wiped out the need of a September primary.
Aug. 5, 1981
The “population” of Anacortes once again tripled over the weekend as an estimated 25,000 persons packed the 20th annual Anacortes Arts and Crafts Festival.
That attendance figure, according to festival director Barbara Jackson, puts this year’s two-day event on a par with counts for festivals of recent years.
Aug. 7, 1991
They came, they saw, they bought a lot.
They also ate, danced and sat inside a very large salmon.
Yes, it was the Anacortes Arts and Crafts Festival time again, and the weather was absolutely gorgeous.
It also was a financial success.
AACF board treasurer Bob Knorr said Monday net sales commissions for craft booths were up by 16 percent over last year.
In 1990, the AACF realized more than $49,000 in sales commissions before expenses. Knorr estimated the two-day crowd at about 65,000 people.
