Aug. 14, 1899
Some big catches are being made in traps belonging to the Anacortes canneries, which are getting all the salmon they can handle. It is generally admitted that the Anacortes Packing Company has been more successful with its traps, taking the season in its entirety, than any other like concern on the sound, and there has scarcely been a day since the fishing season opened that this cannery has not had all the salmon it could handle. Their pack to date is far above their last season’s pack. …
The feature of the season’s ﬁshing thus far is the success of some of the traps among the islands, which is important to this city. About 70 per cent of the salmon being taken now are sockeyes and the balance are humpbacks.
The receipts Wednesday evening at the Fidalgo were more than 50,000 salmon, and countless numbers are still in the traps.
Aug. 12, 1909
Anacortes was given an unusual opportunity last week to examine every joint and bend of the famous gunboat Yorktown, in command of Captain Field, arriving from the Puget Sound navy yard at 4 o’clock on Monday afternoon and remaining at anchor until 9 Friday, when she steamed out for Seattle.
Lieutenant Benson, fleet captain of Rear Admiral Sebree, was also aboard in addition to the twelve ofﬁcers and 172 men. From the captain down, a more admirable and orderly lot of men would be hard to ﬁnd, either aﬂoat or ashore. The department of the enlisted men while ashore in this city was particularly noteworthy and meritorious. and the crew of the Yorktown is certainly a credit to the navy and to the country in every sense of the word.
The Yorktown was built in Philadelphia in 1887-9 by the William Cramp & Sons Ship & Engine Building Co. at a cost of $455,000.
Aug. 14, 1919
Anacortes will have some of the army foodstuffs offered for sale by the government if it is possible to arrange for the proper quantities. This was decided at a special meeting of the city council called for the purpose last Friday evening.
The government has been selling large quantities of bacon and other stores in the large cities for a material reduction in price. It is understood that the quantity of bacon which retails for 55 and 60 cents a pound at the meat shops and grocery stores, may be purchased by the government for 35 cents per pound. … 50,000 pounds is the smallest quantity which the government will sell to any community. This is believed to be too large a lot for a city the size of Anacortes, so a committee was appointed to communicate with the army authorities in an effort to discover a smaller sized lot which could be obtained.
Aug. 15, 1929
Anyone who might want to purchase an island from the government will have an opportunity to do so when the abandoned United States military reservations that include portions of the islands on Puget Sound will be offered for sale by the Department of the Interior …
The following property will be sold:
Canoe island, 44.7 acres, appraised at $670, between Shaw and Lopez islands, in the San Juan group; and Goose island, 2.72 acres, appraised at $50, east of the south end of San Juan island are included in the proffered acreage. The other tracts and parcels front on the Strait, Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
The lands were turned over by the War Department to the Interior Department for disposition, on executive order of President Coolidge, dated August 13, 1923. Their appraisement was completed last June.
Aug. 10, 1939
Slightly cooler temperatures were being recorded in Anacortes today … following two days of intensive heat in which the mercury at the official city weather station in the city hall made a determined assault against the all-time high temperature make for the month of August.
Tuesday of this week the mercury soared to 85 degrees for a maximum temperature and Wednesday hit a point lower, 84. All-time record for the past 32 years of weather recording in Anacortes for the month of August is 87 degrees.
Aug. 11, 1949
Starting at the Anacortes Industrial plants in Anacortes early this week, the Washington State Mobile X-Ray Unit was well underway on its city wide program of x-raying all the residents of Anacortes by mid week of this week. …
For this purpose a modern mobile (or transportable) X-ray unit loaned by the health department will be used. … Ray Robertson, president of the Skagit County Tuberculosis Association states this week that it was estimated that some 300 people in Skagit County probably had tuberculosis, a communicable disease.
“This is one of the most important steps taken for the control of tuberculosis in Skagit County,” said Robertson.
Aug. 15, 1959
About 2,290 students will be at their desks when the Anacortes school system opens for business Sept. 8.
The figure is an approximate boost of 100 over last year.
Youngsters will be greeted by a few innovations but only one major curriculum change. This will be the ungraded primary system going into effect at Island View for the first, second and third graders.
Seventh, eighth and ninth graders will also face a new experience — beginning Spanish for those who qualify.
Aug. 14, 1969
Are drugs a “big” city problem? When you picture a “pusher” making a drop to a “user” do you see a dark alley between skyscrapers?
Wake up. This is now and this is Anacortes.
Drug abuse isn’t what it used to be. For you who don’t believe without facts and figures — (try) these on for size. In a talk to the Soroptimist Club, Sgt. Bud Clark, juvenile police officer of the Anacortes Police Department said, “In Anacortes, 75 per cent of the students have seen marijuana, tried it or used it.
