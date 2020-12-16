Looking Back – Dec. 16, 2020

Dec. 18, 1890
Never before in the history of civilization has a county reached the stage of development that has that of Skagit during the past year. Great cities have been founded and sprung up in a day, but the development of this county stands without a parallel.
Dec. 15, 1910
Everything is hustle and bustle around the library building these days as the members of the board, with the assistance of state reference assistant librarian, Miss Josephine Holgate, of Olympia, are just classifying and indexing the books on hand and getting everything in readiness for the new books. There are at the present time about 350 volumes of nice books hand, which have been kindly donated by the citizens of Anacortes.
Dec. 16, 1920
Taking on board 2,000 tons of box shooks from the Morrison Mill Company’s plant here, the big shipping board steamer, Western Sword, one of the 8,800 ton vessels built by the Japanese government for the new American Mercantile Marine, has been lying at the city dock for the last two days. But 1,500 tons had been ordered for this shipment, but hold room was found for five hundred tons more and that mill was able to furnish it promptly, keep half a dozen trucks rushing the shooks from the mill to the dock.
Dec. 18, 1930
Telephone service to the thirty subscribers on Guemes Island was suspended for approximately a week when the telephone cable across the Guemes Channel was snapped in two by the Robert Luckenbach, of the Luckenbach Steamship line, Saturday morning, Mr. W. E. Everett, sales-manager of the West Coast Telephone Company said.
Dec. 19, 1940
With 381 students out of 1300 absent from school this week because of the flu epidemic raging thruout the county, Anacortes schools were closed at two o’clock Tuesday afternoon of this week and will reopen on Thursday, January 2. The extra three day vacations that the school closing will give to students thru the Christmas holidays will be made up during the spring vacation period, announced Superintendent DeFore Cramblitt. Action on closing the schools was taken at the suggestion of the county superintendent of schools and the county health officers. Nearly all the other schools thruout the county have or are being closed because of the mild epidemic of flu.
Dec. 14, 1950
Negotiations with the Department of Army for replacement of a cannon removed from Causland Memorial Park during World War II are making headway this week, according to Bill Ellin, local American Legion Adjutant. During World War II Causland Post No. 13 donated a cannon from the previous war to a nationwide drive for basic scrap metals in 1943. The historic landmark had been placed in Causland Park after World War I.
Dec. 15, 1960
About 90 workers in the Anacortes, Mount Vernon and Oak Harbor area employed by the West Coast Telephone Company will be affected by the general strike Friday noon of the firm’s 1,600 employees, according to Bert Dolph, superintendent at Mount Vernon. Dolph added that the firm’s non-union employees, including executives, would keep things operating. In Anacortes, 12 West Coast Telephone company workers will be affected, while in Mount Vernon about 62 workers will go on strike.
Dec. 17, 1970
The sale of 50 acres of Shannon Point by the Port of Anacortes to the State of Washington for use by Western Washington State College for a Marine Biological Station moved closer to finalization last Thursday evening when the Port Commissioners approved signing a court judgment to clear the title for the sale.
Dec. 17, 1980
The Skagit County Planning Department has applied for funds to study water quality in Lakes Erie and Campbell due to severe algae and floating weed problems. According to department spokesman Terry Stevens, Lake Erie is “beyond the point of return” and has turned “soup green.” Lake Campbell is only slightly better, he said.
