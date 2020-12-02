Looking Back – Dec. 2, 2020

Thursday, Dec. 4, 1890
The Anacortes & Fidalgo City Electric railway, 11 miles in length and one of the longest continuous lines of electric railway in the country, is nearing completion. The grading of the road is finished and by Saturday ties and rails will have been laid along nearly its entire length.
Thursday, Dec. 1, 1910
Many Anacortes people went to the county bridge last Saturday afternoon to witness the rock blast, which took place under the supervision of Contractor Charles Hudson. Spectators had been warned to cross over the bridge to Fidalgo, as ample precaution to prevent an accident, as it can not always be minutely estimated just how far the rocks and dirt may fly.
Thursday Dec. 2, 1920
Enoch Anderson has disappeared, dropping from sight Sunday night, and is believed to have drowned or have been the victim of thugs. Search is still being made of the waterfront for his remains and hopes that he is still living has been abandoned. Anderson left a local pool room Sunday night with a considerable sum of money in small bills, the roll appearing much larger than it really was.
Thursday, Dec. 4, 1930
With the planting of thirty tons or 3,000,000 Japanese oysters in Samish Bay Sunday the first step toward the establishment of an oyster bed on the Padilla Bay tidelands was accomplished. The oysters were brought up from Olympia by Mr. Marakami of the Olympia Oyster Bay Company, and the planting was done by local men, who are interested in the project. The success or failure of the project will not be known until some time next summer, when the oysters should be developed and ready for the market. The success of this enterprise means much to Skagit county.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 1940
A new … attraction to lower Commercial Avenue is the neon sign installed during the past several days by the Brown Lantern tavern. The new neon is the shape of a giant “L”. It has an intermittent flash on the stem part of the L with the lower light remaining steady and ending with an arrow pointing to the tavern. Axel Jorgerson is the proprietor of the popular tavern and sportsmen’s headquarters.
Thursday, Dec. 7, 1950
Anacortes students of the De Cecileto’s Dance Academy are now going into final rehearsals for the Dance Review, in which they will participate, December 18, at the Empire Theatre. The show which the DeCecileto’s say will be on a vaudeville scale, will include some talent from Blaine and Bellingham, although the majority is home talent. Dolores and Cecil De Cecileto are widely recognized for their professional dancing which has been their lifelong work. An original ballet entitled “Arctic Fantasy” with choreography and costumes by the De Cileto’s will be one of the highlights of the show.
Thursday, Dec. 1, 1960
The old USS Anacortes is destined for the Vietnamese Navy, according to the Thirteenth Naval District in Seattle. The 174-foot sub chaser has had its name changed to the VNNS Van Don. The vessel was first commissioned in 1945 and then put in the mothball fleet in Astoria during 1946. Until 1955 such ships had no names but only hull numbers. It was decided at that time to give the vessels names and the LSTs were called after counties while the patrol ships became the namesakes of smaller ports.
Thursday, Dec. 3, 1970
A delegation upset with the library department cutback in the City of Anacortes 1971 budget upset the apple cart Tuesday night during the City Council’s public hearing on the budget causing a delay in adoption of the finalized figures. Nick Petrish, a member of the library board, was the spokesman of the group unhappy with the planned 1971 funding for the library which is $4,827 less than was appropriated in 1970 and presented four areas of the budget that the group would like reviewed. In the area of capital outlay this year’s budget is $4,170 less than 1970 and Petrish was concerned about this loss as he advised the council that this money had been promised to the library board after the building loan was repaid to purchase books.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 1980
Roast turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce may not have been the only dishes on the table, but it was a Thanksgiving feast nonetheless. A Thanksgiving celebration was held Sunday, Nov. 30 at the Harbor House in Anacortes for 40 Vietnamese refugees and their families from throughout western Washington, as well as 25 sponsors, tutors and friends. The event was organized by the Chinh Luu and Fritz Schroeder families of Anacortes. Luu is a Viet refugee and Schroeder has been active in efforts to assist the relocated families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.