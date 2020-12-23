Looking Back – Dec. 23, 2020

Dec. 25, 1890
The tributary wealth of Anacortes is so vast and varied in its extent as to almost stagger human imagination and belief. In timber, mineral and agriculture the county of Skagit is undoubtedly the richest of any in the state, and while its resources are as yet but in the infancy of their development, they are attracting more widespread attention just at present than ever before.
Dec. 29, 1910
J. Frank Parker, of Seattle, has opened up a wood and coal yard on the southside, with temporary headquarters at the Allan department store. He expects his first consignment of coal to arrive on Tuesday, when he will deliver all over the city, as he has his own teams.
Dec. 23, 1920
Southside residents who for months when walking down town have had to take the middle of the road for a sidewalk at imminent risk of being run down speeding autos see the end of this kind of walking in sight and a real honest to goodness sidewalk within measurable distance and auto drivers are breathing easier at the prospect, for never is a machine driven the length of this street without danger to pedestrians.
Dec. 25, 1930
From the appearance of construction work on the intake crib, the beginning of the screen chamber and the near completion of the pump house, the excavation and stripping of the ground for the reservoir in the construction of the new Skagit river water project to Anacortes, it is evident that the work is progressing steadily.
Dec. 26, 1940
With the 1940 Christmas rush ended today (Thursday) Postal officials in making their first preliminary survey of a banner holiday season enjoyed by the department predicted that a new postal record was in the offing for the local department. Cancellation of first class letters passing thru the post office during the 10 day period from December 14 to 24 totaled 84,442 it was revealed. Largest day recorded at the post office in this department was on Saturday, December 21 when a total of 19,036 letters were cancelled during the day.
Dec. 21, 1950
Washington’s state defense council has ordered all cities, towns and communities in the state to adopt “at once” a basic air-raid warning system. State civil defense director Phillip D. Batson said a two-stage warning code will be used. The “red alert” to announce impending enemy air attack will be “fluctuating or warbling signals of varying pitch by sirens, or a series of short blasts by horns or whistles.” The red alert will continue for three minutes.
Dec. 22, 1960
Wage negotiations in the Anacortes area by the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union with Texaco Inc. and Shell Oil Co. “are no closer to settlement today than they were prior to this week’s meetings,” according to Ed Eliason, financial secretary of OCAW Local 1-591. Eliason, reporting on developments here, said “Both companies had refused to improve their original five percent offer and further had not agreed to the Craftsmen’s adjustment which is now an established rate with the Standard Oil Company of California.”
Dec. 24, 1970
Fortieth District State Senator Lowell Peterson has joined together with two other state legislators to seek controls over a shooting preserve stocked with rare African game animals on Safari Island, an island in the San Juans. Peterson and State Senator Jack Metcalf of Mukilteo have both reported they are taking a long look at operations on the island, formerly known as Spieden Island.
Dec. 24, 1980
Changes made recently by the state will not only give Raymond A. Hanson more than double the acreage originally sought in a state bedlands lease at Cypress Island, but could also allow leasing or logging of state lands on the island. These changes concerning the scenic island north of Anacortes were revealed this past week as attention focused on the controversial bedlands lease signed Dec. 1 by outgoing state Commissioner of Public Lands Bert Cole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.