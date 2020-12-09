Looking Back – Dec. 8, 2020

Dec. 11, 1890
Captain George D. Hill, of Seattle, widely known throughout the northwest, was instantly killed in this city last Thursday evening while attempting to board the steamer Eastern Oregon at the Ocean dock. Captain Hill arrived in Anacortes Tuesday, accompanied by Thomas Penniman and James Weir, of Seattle, for the purpose of consummating a real estate deal in which all parties were interested.
Dec. 8, 1910
That the new Great Northern depot is no longer a theory but a strong reality is evidenced by the lively appearance that has been taken on at the site on R avenue. J. D. Broderick, superintendent of construction for Contractor Chase, has a force of men at work erecting warehouses and tool sheds, as a preliminary canter to the main feature, namely, the erection of the depot itself. When completed, the building and improvements will have meant an expenditure of about $30,000 and will mean employment for at least thirty men from now until the first of March, the average wages to be about $3.50 per day.
Dec. 9, 1920
Dan Sullivan, a pioneer of Anacortes, died within a few minutes after receiving injuries at the Mitchell boom Saturday night, and was buried Monday afternoon. Just how Sullivan came to receive the injuries that resulted in his death will never be known. He was on the night shift which was dumping a train of logs.
Dec. 11, 1930
Anacortes will not be a sponge to absorb unemployed from other parts of the state. With the commencement of operations on the Gas project here and the work that will be available on the new water system, Anacortes may be a mark for unemployed from other parts of the state, but the warning is given to “stay away”. Like every other community the business reaction has hit Anacortes and there are enough men idle in this city to more than fill any openings that may occur.
Dec. 12, 1940
With the number of students absent from Anacortes schools, due to the present mild flu epidemic, increasing daily, all activities were ordered suspended at the school this week on the advice of city health officer Dr. Roy McCartney. More than 250 students were absent mid-week with the number growing daily. It was decided that school would be held for the present, though if the epidemic becomes more severe, classrooms may be closed.
Dec. 14, 1950
The new $60,000, 60,000 volt Puget Sound Power and Light sub-station at 15th and Commercial marks another stride forward in the mechanical efficiency with which the city is served. It sharply contrasts the old Douglass Allmond steam plant which until 1922 stood on the same site. Then the pioneer burned wood to generate the city’s power right on the spot. Now, as for the last 15 years, PSP&L draws its power for the state-wide power pool, fed by the many huge dams on Washington’s rivers.
Dec. 8, 1960
Anacortes National Guard members will play an important role in the statewide alert exercise to be held in the near future, according to Captain Martin Dale Christopherson, who commands the local unit. This alert will be known as “Operation Alert Exercise,” Christopherson stated. Air and Army units of the National Guard also will participate in the alert.
Dec. 10, 1970
The room costs at Island Hospital will increase effective January 1, 1971, as a result of the action of the hospital commissioners during their month meeting held Tuesday noon. The base rate of $46 per day for a semi-private room in the hospital will jump to $49 per day, as the board directed on the recommendation by administrator Jerry Koontz.
Dec. 10, 1980
Legal action is contemplated by two local environmental groups following the recent approval of a bedlands lease for Cypress Island by the outgoing State Commissioner of Public Lands, Bert Cole. Cole, whose 24-year time in that state post ends in January on Dec. 1 signed a Department of Natural Resources lease agreement with Spokane Industrialist Raymond Hanson, who owns nearly two-thirds of Cypress Island. Hanson, according to a report last week in a Seattle newspaper, will soon file a draft environmental impact statement with Skagit County for development of a 200-slip marina and a major resort hotel on the island, as well as both single-family homes and condominium sites.
