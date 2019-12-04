Dec. 4, 1919
Definite announcement that the government will continue the sale of thrift and war savings stamps and treasury savings certificates during 1920 has been made by C. A. Farnsworth, associate director of the war loan organization of the twelfth federal reserve district.
“I know that this will be pleasing not only to hundreds of able Americans, who recognizing the value of the government’s thrift work, have been given of their time and ability in furthering it,” writes Mr. Farnsworth, “but it will be equally as well received by those who have taken advantage of the exceptional opportunities of saving offered by the government through the thrift and war savings stamps and treasury savings certificates.”
Dec. 5, 1929
Long-neglected westerly slope of Fidalgo Island and its beautiful beaches to be developed by scenic drive.
A road project of considerable importance to Fidalgo island and Anacortes was laid before the board of Skagit county commissioners today by the filing of a petition by Douglass Allmond. The proposed new road met the approval of the county board and County Engineer Knapp was ordered to make the survey. The road is to start at the west boundary of the city, near Burrows bay, and traverse the westerly slope of the island, down past Alexander and other beaches, to the vicinity of Rosario beach, and thence southeasterly through Cougar canyon past Bowman and Lotta bays to a point overlooking Canoe and Deception passes, where it is expected a bridge will eventually be build across to Whidby island.
Dec. 7, 1939
In accordance with a request from the British Consulate, arrivals and departures of British ships at Anacortes will not be recorded in the Anacortes American. It may make news for some — but it may spell tragedy for others, as the movements of vessels of belligerent nations are zealously guarded with utmost secrecy for fear of the danger of modern warfare.
Do not be perturbed if you do not know the name of every vessel showing its great hulk at the foot of Commercial avenue, and as a friendly gesture, pass it from your thoughts so it too may pass to return again to this friendly little port.
Dec. 8, 1949
Maybe when we talk about it, the weather will change, but for your edification here are some pertinent facts on a very moderate winter season we have been having so far.
During the entire month of November normally expected to be a cold blustery month bringing in winter the coldest minimum temperature recorded was on November 21 when the low temperature of that day was 38 degrees. In fact the coldest day we have had all winter here so far was recorded way back during the early fall of the year when on October 21 the temperature went down to 32 degrees, freezing during the night, but quickly arose during the day.
We knew it, this story was written Tuesday afternoon — Tuesday evening we had the first hard frost of the season.
Dec. 3, 1959
Anacortes Mayor A. I. (Tony) Mustacich today issued a proclamation urging every citizen to attend church regularly this month and to consider the true meaning of Christmas.
The proclamation was issued in connection with the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Jaycees voted last month to pursue an active Christmas program in keeping with the first line of their creed which is:
“We believe that faith in God gives meaning and purpose to human life.” Anacortes residents are being asked to show their appreciation for the spiritual benefits given to them through Christ whose birthday they will be celebrating.
Dec. 5, 1979
A traditional activity for Americans for years has been the stringing of lights in the Christmas tree. However, the wide-ranging impact of the energy crisis has affected even this tradition according to Puget Power, which is asking Anacortes residents to restrict the use of electrical decorations this holiday season. The utility instead suggests an “old-fashioned” Christmas using other materials.
The Bellevue headquarters of Puget Power, describing itself as an “Energy Grinch,” has instructed its Anacortes office to discourage Christmas lighting in the city this season.
For that reason, Puget Power asked to be released last week from a commitment to assist in one phase of the “Operation Twinkle” community Christmas observance in Anacortes.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.