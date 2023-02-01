Jan. 30, 1963: SAILS AHOY - Frank Souza and Dennis Hilsinger, members of the Anacortes Sea Explorer Troop. work on the skiffs which the local Sea Scouts are converting into sailing boats in City Hall gym. Supervising the project is Jim Dorsett, assistant advisor for the Scouts. The boats will be used in the new training program being instituted here which will include instruction in the art of sailing. It is expected that the conversion project will be completed within the next week.
Owing to the extreme cold the city council did not meet on Monday night but assembled Tuesday afternoon in the mayor's office. There were present Barnett, Bailey, Fraser, Moore and See, with Mayor Curtis presiding, and after the reading of the minutes the council immediately proceeded to business. The mayor stated he had sent to the supreme court for its decision in the test case of Childs vs. City of Anacortes, and on motion it was read by the clerk. See at this point raised a question about the legality of the council meeting outside of the council chamber, but on the opinion of City Attorney Jones being asked it was decided that as the ordinance did not specially designate where the council should meet, there would be no impropriety in it meeting in the mayor's room.
Jan. 29, 1903
The city council could do nothing wiser than grade R avenue, the condition of it being such as to keep farmers from coming to town.
Jan. 30, 1913
Fire broke out in the double dry kiln of the Corbett Mill Company early Sunday morning and caused damage to the kiln and its contents estimated at $4,000 to $5,000. Practically all of the loss is covered by insurance. That the adjoining mill property did not catch fire was due to the excellent work of the Anacortes fire department which reached the fire shortly after the alarm was turned in and kept up the fight until the flames were conquered and there was no further danger of the other mill buildings.
The fire broke out about 8 o'clock Sunday morning and burned all day, in addition to the fire department, a large number of Anacortes citizens were on hand most of the day to give any assistance possible. Great clouds of smoke arose from the burning kilns and covered the sky with smoke which could be seen for miles and which hid the sun at brief intervals.
Feb. 1, 1923
One ship has been dispatched this week loaded, the second is taking on cargo at a local mill, and the third big steamer of the week is due tomorrow (Friday) for salmon and shingles. Logs have come in freely, more than 3,000,000 feet having arrived from British Columbia in the last week.
Feb. 4, 1943
The can opener will be replaced by the cook hook after midnight of February 20, until March 1. During the week before rationing of canned fruits and vegetables begins, all such stocks will be frozen, to allow grocers time to stock up, arrange and mark merchandise in readiness for the complicated ‘“point rationing’’ system. There will be 1,500,000 clerks in schools, churches and other places to register the public.
One adult will register for the entire family. Each person must be in possession of War Ration Book No. 1, used for coffee and sugar. Each stamp bears a letter and a number. Point values may vary from month to month.
Jan. 29, 1953
Construction in Anacortes during 1952 took a 43 per cent jump over the volume of the preceding year, according to an Equitable Savings and Loan survey report received here today. Throughout the Pacific Northwest the building industry had its third biggest year in history with total volume of the 47 largest cities in the region reaching $261,486,274, or just under a million dollars more than in 1949.
The 1952 figure was 10 per cent ahead of the total building valuation for 1951.
Jan. 30, 1963
Sometime next week shovels will bite into the ground at 24th and M Streets in Anacortes marking the beginnings of a new home for Battery C, 4th Howitzer Battalion of the Washington National Guard here. By late summer the impressive brick structure facing the new Island Hospital will become another important landmark in the community. It will be the culmination of more than a year of planning and more years of dreaming by the guardsmen who have been meeting at City Hall since 1956.
Feb. 1, 1973
Voters return to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots on whether the school district may borrow up to $5 million for the replacement and remodeling of school facilities at the senior and junior high schools.
The dire need for work at the high school has been confirmed by reports from the State Fire Marshall, State Electrical Inspector, County Health Inspector and various other professional consultants. The electrical inspector gave the district 15 days to correct some of the deficiencies in the high school or discontinued use of the dangerous areas.
The board has authorized the administration to spend up to $30,000 to make these repairs. Only a minimum amount of work will be done on those buildings which are to be replaced by passage of the bond.
Feb. 2, 1983
Barring unforeseen problems, the Anacortes Cinema, the city’s first indoor theater in 5 1/2 years, will open Friday night.
The former church building at 22nd and Commercial will start its new role as a 168-seat theater Friday at 5 p.m. with the movie “Flash Gordon.” The film "Das Boot" will show later in the week.
The new facility is opening with a completed auditorium, projection room and restrooms, but with only a partially completed lobby.
Feb. 3, 1993
Skagit County commissioners unanimously approved Monday a proposal changing three acres of rural land on Guemes Island to commercial, as part of a comprehensive plan amendment.
The parcel, on Guemes Island Road and South Shore Drive, is part of a mini-store project proposed by island resident Win Anderson. With the land designation now changed, Anderson will be able to ﬁle a rezone application, which must include detailed plans for a small store and deli/coffee shop as well as a gas pump.
The project has been controversial and has split the island residents on its merits. Some believe the small store and cafe would serve as a meeting place and also provide needed supplies. Others are convinced the change from rural to commercial will open the door to further business interests, forever altering the island’s bucolic character.
