Feb. 2, 1983

Owing to the extreme cold the city council did not meet on Monday night but assembled Tuesday afternoon in the mayor's office. There were present Barnett, Bailey, Fraser, Moore and See, with Mayor Curtis presiding, and after the reading of the minutes the council immediately proceeded to business. The mayor stated he had sent to the supreme court for its decision in the test case of Childs vs. City of Anacortes, and on motion it was read by the clerk. See at this point raised a question about the legality of the council meeting outside of the council chamber, but on the opinion of City Attorney Jones being asked it was decided that as the ordinance did not specially designate where the council should meet, there would be no impropriety in it meeting in the mayor's room.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.