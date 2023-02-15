Feb. 16, 1893
A dispatch from Washington City says the postoffice department has decided to advertise for bids for the mail service by steamer from Anacortes to Friday Harbor and immediate points. Postmaster Childs has not yet received the blanks or official notices, but they are expected along any day, and as soon as they arrive bids for the proposed mail service will be in order. The new mail route will be of great benefit not only to the island ports where the steamer will touch, but to this city as well, and its establishment will be hailed with joy by everybody generally.
Feb. 13, 1913
The British ship Drummler, Captain J. C. Eagles commanding, arrived at Anacortes last week to take on a cargo of lumber at the Old Oregon mill for delivery in various parts of the United Kingdom. The ship is anchored in the shelter of Cap Sante and is being loaded by relays of four scows. She will take on a cargo of about a million and a half feet of lumber.
The Old Oregon mill is now running to its full capacity with plenty of orders ahead which gives promise that the present year will be one of the busiest and most profitable the big company has experienced here.
Other ships are due to come for cargoes as soon as the Drummler is loaded and sent on her way.
Feb. 15, 1923
For several days Anacortes has been shivered in the coldest weather the city has experienced in several years, and the coldest weather ever recorded in February. Sunday night the wind whooped down from the north and it got steadily colder until morning the mercury stood at 10 above zero.
Tuesday morning it was at 8, and but a few degrees higher Wednesday morning. Tuesday night the wind shifted to the southeast and the snow fell heavily while the wind whipped it into drifts. The mercury rose rapidly Wednesday forenoon and at noon a chinook was beginning to eat the drifts away and slush appeared on the pavements.
Feb. 18, 1943
Every eligible man, woman, child and baby in the United States must be registered during the week Feb. 21-28 for War Ration Book 2.
In most localities in the Northwest, registration will be held in schools at specified days and hours, Henry B. Owen, assistant to the regional administrator, Office of Price Administration, said today.
Anacortes residents will register at the nearest schoolhouse, as they did for the gas ration book and War Ration Book No. 1.
Feb. 12, 1953
The percentage of unemployment in Anacortes at present is not unusually high for this season of the year as compared to past winters, Charles White, manager of the Anacortes Employment office, said today.
He estimated current employment as being approximately 20 per cent below the average peak employment for the year.
“The closure of Walton’s mill has not left the majority of its employees permanently out of work as rumors would indicate,” White said.
He added that while there were a small percentage of the men still out of work, most of them had been absorbed in other jobs by now.
“From 75 to 80 per cent of the labor force in the city is now employed and, judging from past experience, employment conditions should pick up after the middle of February,” the manager said.
Feb. 13, 1963
The experimental ungraded primary program at Island View Elementary School has been the subject of discussion, debate and some confusion since the beginning of the school year.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jack Frisk pointed out that the essential difference between the ungraded system and the traditional graded one is mostly a matter of organization.
“It is not expected to be a panacea for all problems,” he said, “nor is it necessarily better. It is simply another approach to teaching the primary grades.”
In the ungraded program the first three years of school work is divided into ten achievement levels. Rather than passing or failing a complete year of work the student moves up through the ten levels as he masters the work at each level.
Feb. 15, 1973
A $1,479,387 special levy will go to Anacortes School District voters April 3, the board voted Tuesday night in a continuation of a special meeting held Monday.
The board, faced with loss of federal funds, inflation, mandatory improvements required by State agencies and ‘‘catch up”’ maintenance, decided on the figure (approximately 13.4 mills based on 110,000,000 evaluation) after two public hearings and much discussion.
The board decided to "hold the line" to present staff in spite of staff recommendations for more personnel at the elementary, junior high and senior high levels. The board and administration policy seemed to be that although more staff was needed – facility improvements were top priority now, both because of the mandatory requirements by State agencies (Fire Marshall and Electrical inspector) and the need to reinstate programs cuts necessitated by the requirements.
Feb. 16, 1983
The W.T. Preston remains afloat this week on a sea of state and federal paperwork.
A decision by Gov. John Spellman on where to put the US. Army Corps of Engineers' historic sternwheeler will come after staff review of the paperwork, according to Cheryl Munday, spokeswoman for the governor's office.
Spellman received a recommendation from a committee of representatives from four state and federal agencies last week. The City of Anacortes is considered one of the frontrunners among seven applicants for the vessel.
Munday said the governor's decision may come in about a week.
Feb. 17, 1993
Usually, anniversaries are a time for looking back and remembering where you’ve been. But the Anacortes Senior Center, as it marks its 20th anniversary this month, also is eagerly celebrating where it’s going.
As work continues to raise money, find a site and build a new facility, Anacortes Senior Center staff, volunteers and patrons are recalling the center’s ﬁrst 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.