Feb. 16, 1893

A dispatch from Washington City says the postoffice department has decided to advertise for bids for the mail service by steamer from Anacortes to Friday Harbor and immediate points. Postmaster Childs has not yet received the blanks or official notices, but they are expected along any day, and as soon as they arrive bids for the proposed mail service will be in order. The new mail route will be of great benefit not only to the island ports where the steamer will touch, but to this city as well, and its establishment will be hailed with joy by everybody generally.


