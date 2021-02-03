Looking Back – Feb. 3, 2021

Feb. 5, 1891
For the past three days Anacortes has been filled to overflowing with people from all parts of the northwest. Representatives from every city and town in the state, and many from British Columbia and from the east, have walked the streets and talked of the past, present and future of the city of which they have heard so much…. The great Northern Pacific excursion has been a marked success.
Feb. 2, 1911
Reports emanating from reliable sources show a rapid advancement in industrial and commercial conditions all over the coast and Pacific Northwest, and nowhere is this feature of commercial progress so noticeable as right here in our own little city where every man is alive to the good times and is bending every energy to assist in the formation of a live manufacturing and industrial center.
Feb. 3, 1921
Rebuilding of the Hamilton mill by those who have or are about to take this property over under the plans desired, call for the use of a portion of 20th street on which a tramway will be run.
Feb. 5, 1931
Problems of garbage collection and sanitation occupied the meeting of the Kiwanis Club this week when S. P. Walsh, Anacortes garbage collector, addressed the club on means and methods employed by various cities of the northwest to insure cleanliness and sanitary conditions… The situation in Anacortes, he said, was far from satisfactory.
Feb. 1, 1951
Demonstrations of specialized learning and a review of school news will be included in Monday’s program “Anacortes Schools on the Air” to be heard at 1:15 p.m., over KBRC. Anacortes Senior High will present the program next week.
Feb. 2, 1961
Hugh McKenzie, local business agent for the Teamsters’ Union, commented today that “We’re not involved too much in the action being taken by Teamster officials who have announced they would do everything necessary to keep its jurisdiction in handling cargo on west coast docks.”
Feb. 4, 1971
The Washington State Highway Commission Tuesday afternoon awarded the contract for the Anacortes Ferry Terminal expansion to the American Pile Driving Company of Everett.
Feb. 4, 1981
More than $50 million will be invested by Texaco, Inc. over the next three years in its Anacortes refinery to ready the plant for processing Alaskan crude oil. The plans, outlined last week by plant manager Coleman Ferguson, will eliminate the refinery’s dependence on lighter crudes from Indonesia and the Persian Gulf.
