With flying colors, amid the booming of cannon, the music of the city band and the cheers of hundreds of peoples who had assembled at the wharves to meet her, the handsome new steamer City of Seattle sailed proudly into the harbor on Monday morning last on her first trip on the Tacoma-Anacortes-Bellingham Bay route.
Feb. 9, 1911
The public stable, formerly known as the tabernacle building, has been completed and is ready for use. Men have been at work the past week, re-shingling the roof, giving the building a coat of paint and making other added improvements.
Feb. 10, 1921
The big whistle of the Anacortes Lumber & Box Company’s plant Tuesday evening notifying the men that the plant would resume operations the next day sounded mighty good to a lot of people, and Wednesday morning every department of the big plant was running, a full crew showing up to man the machines and the yard.
Feb. 12, 1931
Without a dissenting vote, the Skagit county Chamber of Commerce in session at Conway on Tuesday evening approved the content of the resolution introduced by Harry Mansfield of Anacortes, outlining a program for the development of the port of Anacortes and the industries of the county.
Feb. 8, 1951
Word was received here today telling of a ruling by the State Attorney General which appears to remove the final doubt that the state can, and in all likelihood will, operate the Sidney ferry out of Anacortes when they go into the ferry business this May.
Feb. 9, 1961
E.H. Eliason, financial secretary of Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union, Local 1-591, today advised that the Texaco unit working agreement may be extended, amended or terminated on the contract anniversary date of July, 18, 1961 by giving 60 days’ notice to the company.
“Wages are not in the contract,” Eliason said, “so wage negotiations may be opened at any time.”
Feb. 11, 1971
The Anacortes School District leaped over another major hurdle, it was learned Monday night, when the superintendent informed the directors meeting in regular session, that the high school and middle school were granted accreditation for the 1970-1971 on a probationary basis…
The deviations noted on the report for the high school were short offerings in health; short requirements in health and practical arts; staff shortages in teaching, librarian and clerical personnel time and service shortage in learning resources.
Feb. 11, 1981
An appeals officer has been appointed to hear objections to state actions concerning Cypress Island near Anacortes, Lands Commissioner Brian Boyle said here Monday. … The appointment is in response to an appeal filed in January by the Friends of Cypress Island (FCI) a group fighting large-scale development of the scenic island.
