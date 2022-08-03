Aug. 3, 1972 – SUN, SALMON AND SONG — A record crowd covered the lawn at Sunset Beach in Washington Park last Sunday for the annual An-O-Chords salmon barbecue. Delicious salmon, top barbershop singing and bright sunshine highlighted the event. The 850 pounds of salmon disappeared quickly with the large turnout of barbership fans. Taking part of the program were “The Roaring 20’s” from Ohio who headlined the Saturday night show, held in the Anacortes High School gym Saturday evening.
Promptly at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon the city band gave the second of its concerts, sponsored by the merchants of the city.
The crowds stood around waiting for the band to appear some time before it came and demonstrated their interest by following them up and down the street.
August 6, 1942
It’s the life of a farmer for H.C. (Bud) Benson, who for nine years owned and managed the Empire and Island theatres of Anacortes.
Mr. Benson, on a visit here during the past week, revealed that he had purchased a farm between here and Mount Vernon and planned to leave his real estate business in Seattle for the life of a farmer. He was also recently married in Seattle.
August 7, 1952
Police were holding a young boy about two years old today in the hopes the child’s parents would claim him before formula feeding time came due.
The tot, whose entire vocabulary consisted of the word “Roooo” was found wandering in the vicinity of 6th and Q streets late this afternoon.
August 1, 1962
Anacortes’ Little League All-Star team took third place in an area tournament last week in Burlington.
The Anacortesans were edged 2 to 1 by Burlington’s All-Stars Thursday night.
August 3, 1972
August 29 is the tentative date for the opening of a family planning clinic to be located in quarters rented at 1216 7th Street in Anacortes.
This clinic is one of three to be funded by a federal grant from antipoverty and public lands. It is anticipated that a second clinic will open at Northern State Hospital in Sedro-Woolley two weeks later.
August 4, 1982
Competition for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ sternwheeler, the W.T. Preston, may be heating up.
The City of Anacortes and seven other applicants may be joined by other agencies, including the City of Seattle, under new plans to surplus the historic vessel.
