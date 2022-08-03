Looking Back
Aug. 3, 1972 – SUN, SALMON AND SONG — A record crowd covered the lawn at Sunset Beach in Washington Park last Sunday for the annual An-O-Chords salmon barbecue. Delicious salmon, top barbershop singing and bright sunshine highlighted the event. The 850 pounds of salmon disappeared quickly with the large turnout of barbership fans. Taking part of the program were “The Roaring 20’s” from Ohio who headlined the Saturday night show, held in the Anacortes High School gym Saturday evening.

August 4, 1932

Promptly at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon the city band gave the second of its concerts, sponsored by the merchants of the city.

