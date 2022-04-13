April 11, 1912
The Whidbey Island ferry is now an assured measure and the efforts of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and Manufacture have been rewarded with success. The island commissioners have taken final and favorable action, and Chairman R. Lee Bradley has been notified of this decision. This will mean that thousands of people may reach the mainland for the first time in their own vehicles, and it links Fidalgo and Whidbey islands with the readiest accessibility possible.
April 14, 1932
This week the Anacortes Ice Company introduced to the local public a new confection, the Milk Nickel. As its name suggests it is made of milk and pure sugar, is deliciously flavored and coated with chocolate — and is mounted on a stick.
April 16, 1942
Anacortes will soon have a Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla if the wishes of that branch of the government service are carried out, it was announced this week from the Coast Guard headquarters in Seattle. The U. S. C. G. is desirous of establishing an auxiliary flotilla in Anacortes for the purpose of assisting the coast guard in performing extraordinary duties during the present emergency.
April 17, 1952
Anacortes will participate in a Skagit county-Whidbey island plan which will provide a full-time sanitarian to serve the area. City Council clinched the deal Tuesday night when they agreed to contribute $450 per year toward the expenses of the officer whose salary will be paid by the state.
April 13, 1962
“Juvenile delinquency affects each of us as individuals,” Paul Luvera Jr., deputy prosecuting attorney for Skagit County, told parents and teachers at the Island View P-TA meeting. Crime rates in the United States are increasing five times as fast as the population growth, and of the crimes committed, juveniles are responsible for 60 per cent of them.
April 13, 1972
The Island Hospital Board of Commissioners declared a piece of land 250 feet by 300 feet on the northwest corner of its property surplus at its regular meeting Tuesday at the request of a group of local doctors who want to purchase the property for the construction of a medical clinic.
April 14, 1982
A systematic plan for incorporating technology as part of the instructional program is the major goal of a citizen-staff committee now operating the Anacortes School District. “We’re seeking the most practical, functional way we can provide students with instruction in computer education from simple operation to more complex programming,” said Dr. Dick Finnigan, the district manager of the curriculum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.