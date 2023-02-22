Feb. 19, 1903
A light house and fog signal for Burrows island means a great deal to Anacortes, and the passage of Senator Foster's bill is providing an appropriation of $15,000 for that purpose, comes as welcome news to the Anacortes public.
Feb. 20, 1913
After a number of attempts at gerrymandering on the part of council members in an attempt to protect the inalienable rights of their constituent's fowls, the chicken ordinance, which has been before council for weeks and weeks, was enacted into a law Tuesday night and will be in full force and effect thirty days hence. The district was outlined to include all the north section of the city with Thirty-second street as the southern boundary to I street. I street will be the west boundary of the district from Thirty-second to Tenth. Tenth will be the souther boundary from I to D, and D will be the west boundary from Tenth to Guemes channel. In this district it will be unlawful for any domestic fowl to run at large. Any citizen who violates the ordinance will be liable to a fine of not less than $2 and not more than $100.
Feb. 22, 1923
Actual construction of the Anacortes cargo mill of the E. K. Wood Lumber company commenced this week when the Anacortes pile drive piling for the bulkhead necessary to close the upper entrance to the lagoon at Burrows Bay and the company put a gang of men at work cutting brush and preparing to fill back of the bulkhead to close to the lagoon. The number of men will be increased as rapidly as necessary, and the work will be pushed, and the company expects to have the mill in operation by next September.
Feb. 25, 1943
To avert future sharp advances in fresh vegetable prices as America's housewives shift their buying habits from rationed canned goods to fresh product, the Office of Price Administration has placed emergency price ceilings over five of the country's major fresh vegetable crops, all previously uncontrolled, Henry B. Owen, assistant to the OPA regional administrator, said today.
Effective February 23, no distributor of tomatoes, snap beans, green or waxed; carrots, cabbage or peas may sell these commodities at higher prices than he did during the five days between February 18 to 22.
Feb. 19, 1953
A ten-year program for improving Little Cranberry Lake in Anacortes as a recreational area is to get underway in the very near future, according to word received today from the State Department of Game.
The agreement, under which the state department will undertake the project, was approved this week by the City Council.
According to the contract, the state will provide for stocking the lake with game fish, will lower the lake level and make a number of improvements including construction of a road into the area.
The report of the state department stressed the excellent potentialities of the lake as a recreation area but demurred from a five-year control proposed by the city. Ten years would be required for the completion of the program the department said.
Feb. 20, 1963
Tired but triumphant, 16-year-old Bob LaRue completed a 50-mile hike Saturday to become the first Anacortesan to pass the physical fitness test first suggested for Marine Corps officers by Theodore Roosevelt.
Bob followed, at least figuratively, in the blistered footsteps of Marine officers and members of the Kennedy administration who have attempted the feat since the original order, unearthed and sent to Washington as a curio, won the enthusiastic approval of President Kennedy.
... Bob walked to Sedro-Woolley, then home again via Mount Vernon, a route that covers just over 50 miles according to county maps. He completed the trek in 10 hours and 40 minutes, topping the 13 1/2 hour record for this area set by a Bellingham college boy the previous night.
Feb. 22, 1973
Recently begun construction on a bicycle path along 12th Street brought some upset residents before the Anacortes City Council during its regular session Tuesday night.
Mrs. Eleanor Douglas questioned the council about the bicycle trail and asked why no notification was given to the people before the back hoe arrived to start digging. She also asked why the path is being installed inside of the sidewalk, instead of out on the parking strip. She advised they are digging up four feet inside of her present sidewalk, which will result in her losing a maple tree.
Mayor Jim Rice reported the bicycle path will be six feet wide and will be concrete from Commercial to D Avenue and asphalt from D to the ferry terminal. He stated that maybe a public hearing should have been held before the construction but added that it is being installed on public right of way.
Mrs. Douglas questioned the council as to enforcement of speed on the path and advised that she was concerned about the walkers that use the present sidewalk.
Feb. 23, 1983
The entire Anacortes community fell suddenly into mourning this past week as 14 of the city’s residents were lost at sea in the far north.
The tragedy is among the worst ever suffered by the community, according to long-time residents.
Confirmed capsized last Monday, Feb. 14 in the Bering Sea, about 35 miles out of Dutch Harbor Alaska, was the Anacortes-based fishing vessel “‘Americus.” None of the seven persons on board were found, and all are presumed dead.
Also missing in the same area, for reasons unknown, is a sister ship of the Americus, the “Altair.” None of its seven crew members have been located.
An extensive air and sea search for survivors of either vessel was officially called off Monday, Feb. 21 by the U.S. Coast Guard. A Coast Guard investigation was begun last Wednesday to try to determine cause for the sinking of the Americus and the disappearance of the Altair. Both vessels, each 125 feet long, were built in Anacortes and owned by a local firm, Hendricks and Associates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.