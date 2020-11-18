Nov. 20, 1890
Tuesday next is the day set for the first train of the Northern Paciﬁc road to enter Anacortes. The occasion is an auspicious one and preparations are being made by the officers of the road and by the people of this city in honor of the event. An excursion train, bringing the ofﬁcers of the Northern Pacific, the Seattle, Lake Shore & Eastern, and many prominent people from Portland, Tacoma and Seattle, will arrive on the afternoon of Tuesday, and will be met at Sedro by a delegation of citizens of Anacortes.
Nov. 17, 1910
That our shipping industry is constantly growing is proven by the large ocean-going vessels which come to Anacortes and land at our docks every few days, discharging and taking on cargoes of various kinds of freight. We must be of some importance as a shipping industry, when a large ocean-going vessel like the British Strathspey, the largest ocean vessel that ever came to this part of the Sound, thinks it is worth her while to come here, as she did today and take on a cargo of lumber.
Nov. 18, 1920
Anacortes is determined to get some of the money bootleggers and booze runners pungle up to the county treasury every time they pay a fine. Just how it is to be done is not so clear, but it will be done some way if possible, and the city attorney is under instructions to draft an ordinance covering the prosecution of bootleggers in the city court and turning the fines into the city treasury.
Nov. 20, 1930
Four thousand, seven hundred distressed vessels were assisted and $2,500,000 worth of property was saved, a portion of the duties of the United States Coast Guard Patrol during the last year, said Captain R.W. Dempwolf, of the Coast Guard cutter, Chelan, who told of the work of the patrol at the meeting of the Kiwanis club Thursday.
Nov. 21, 1940
Efforts by a three man committee from the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce headed by G.N. Dalstead as chairman to track down missing census names that have not been ratified by the census bureau both in this district and in Washington D.C., have been underway for some time.
Acting upon the theory that the schools, the water system, the light and telephone companies and the Post Office all show indication of an increase in population instead of a decrease.
Nov. 16, 1950
Peak levels of employment in Anacortes were maintained during October for the fifth consecutive month, Charles D. White, manager of the local employment office, reported today.
Most local industries operated at capacity with high employment in construction and lumber industries more than offsetting decreases in fishing processing canneries.
Nov. 17, 1960
The premature closing of Puget Sound waters won’t have much effect on the local fishing industry, according to a general consensus in the city.
Nov. 19, 1970
Requests for added facilities headed the agenda of the Anacortes Port Commission at its regular monthly meeting last Thursday evening in the port office.
Three requests for added facilities were looked at by commissioners after they completed transferring construction funds from one account to another.
Nov. 19, 1980
Management of the two Anacortes oil refineries, agreeing with high-ranking Federal officials, say they would not be surprised to see the current Coast Guard ban on larger oil tankers in Puget Sound lifted.
“If logic persists, then the ban will be lifted,” said Jess Long, spokesman for Texaco. “If you want fewer tankers, then you need to run larger ones.”
Nov. 21, 1990
Anacortes city officials are pouring 24,000 gallons of water daily into an eroded wetlands site, one that was inadvertently drained by construction of the secondary sewage treatment plant on Fourth Street.
