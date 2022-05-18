May 19, 1932
Friday the 13th was a busy day for the Anacortes Fire Department. The first call came at 3:45 p.m. when a telephone pole caught fire at 5th and M. At 9 o’clock fire broke out in the house owned by C.C. Shapely, on Oakes Avenue, and was completely destroyed.
May 21, 1942
J.T. Hunt, journalism teacher at the Anacortes high school, became the fourth Anacortes high school teacher to resign from the teaching staff here in order to join the armed forces. Mr. Hunt who made application for an officers training course in the navy leading to an ensigns commission received word recently that his application had been accepted.
May 22, 1952
The Department of Game asked the city’s permission to proceed with improvements to Little Cranberry Lake in a letter to Mayor Joe Hagan today. “We know of no other city in the state that owns an area with such high recreational possibilities,” Oliver T. Edwards acquisition biologist for the department, stated in the letter. He proposed changing the lake’s name to “Morrison Lake” in honor of John M. Morrison who donated an adjoining tract of land to the city for park purposes.
May 16, 1962
Anacortes will be the beneficiary of two half-hour-long television programs which will feature developments which led to All-American Cities for 1961. Work will begin this week with representatives of KING-TV and the University of Washington Bureau of Community Development on one program which will spotlight progress in Anacortes dating to 1953.
May 18, 1972
“Public be damned,” was the sentiment of Paul Luvera, Sr., yesterday afternoon after the Island Hospital Board of Commissioners by a voice vote of four to one agreed to open for public bid the hospital property declared surplus in April. The land which will be put up for public bid is a 250 x 300 foot section bordering on M Avenue and 24th Street on the northwest corner of the hospital property.
May 19, 1982
More than $122,000 in program cutbacks for the 1982-83 school year, and investigations into yet more reduction areas, were authorized last week for the Anacortes School District. The School Board, meeting first in study session and then in a brief special business session, took the action Thursday night. The program reductions, recommended by School Superintendent Dr. Duane Lowell, come in the wake of tightened funding from both the federal and state levels.
May 20, 1992
Memorial Day will have a special focus in Anacortes this year. The Anacortes Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be dedicated at the Grandview Cemetery with a special ceremony at 4 p.m., Monday, May 25. Placed in the shadow of the cemetery’s cross and a United States flag, a ring of three brass plaques commemorating three Anacortes service-men who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. Warrant Officer Darwin H. Engman, Sgt. Russell C. Hibler and Cpl. Gordon W. Logan Jr. are honored in the memorial.
