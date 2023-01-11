Jan. 9, 1913
In his message read before the new city council Tuesday night Mayor J.M. Morrison made numerous recommendations in outlining his policies.
Points touched on by the mayor in his message:
• Paving of three streets.
• Improving Cap Sante park and approach.
• Laying out parking strips.
• Constructing cement walks.
• Increasing police force.
• Enforcing strictly liquor laws.
• Encouraging fire boys.
• Passage general misdemeanor law.
Jan. 11, 1923
Anacortes and Deception Pass park appears largely in the first annual report to the governor and legislature made by the state parks committee. The state parks system now comprises four large parks and a dozen smaller tracts scattered all over the state, three large ones being located in the Northwest. They are the Deception Pass park of 1,800 acres; Moran park, 2,900 acres; Chuckanut park, 200 acres. The fourth large park lives on the Pacific highway, between Centralia and Toledo, the Lewis and Clark park, containing 500 acres.
Jan. 12, 1933
"On to Olympia" read the pamphlets that are being circulated in Anacortes this week to get delegates to take part in the march to Olympia to demand immediate cash relief for food and clothing, the demand being for a lump sum of $25 for each unemployed worker and $5 for each of his dependents. They are also demanding unemployment insurance at the expense of the state and employers, and no evictions and no light, water or gas shutoffs.
Jan. 13, 1943
Steady increase in business and industry in Skagit without the aid of special war industries is brought to light by S.S. McIntyre, president of the Skagit Steel & Iron Works of Sedro Woolley, in a recent address prepared for the Washington State Planning Council.
Agriculture and agricultural products continue to lead in total production, while production, processing and fabrication of mineral resources appear most likely to be developed on a larger scale in the near future.
Jan. 8, 1953
That tattoo of steam hammers issuing from the corner of 9th and Commercial during the past few weeks has been a staccato prelude to the re-building of one of Anacortes' most historic structures.
The old building, housing the 9th street Shell service station, was originally built about 1880 as a department store. Since then it has been successively a department store, a skating rink, an auto agency and finally a garage.
Jan. 9, 1963
Anacortes School Directors are reviewing a survey of building costs presented to the board Monday evening by Don McKee.
Preliminary plans for conversion of Central School to a junior high were included in the engineering study carried out by the Anacortes architect. The survey was ordered by the school board in mid-November as an aid in deciding feasibility and costs of the proposed conversion to the junior high program.
School officials earlier proposed the change from the present 8-year elementary, 4-year high school to the junior high plan as the most economical way of easing overcrowded conditions at the high school.
Jan. 11, 1973
Members of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce voted to support LID 173 which covers Commercial Avenue from Second lo Twelfth Street in downtown Anacortes. The LID calls for the widening of the road to 60 feet, paving, sidewalks, curb and gutters, storm sewers and lighting.
The chamber body sent a letter stating their stand to Mayor James Rice. Action by the city council was delayed last week when the council heard that protests against LID 173 amounted to 58.2 per cent. Actually, although it requires a 60 per cent protest by property owners, the council at its discretion may disallow the LID. The action came after discussion instigated by Paul N. Luvera Sr. who urged the chamber, “‘Let’s take a stand!”
Jan. 13, 1993
Puget Power has started work on the early stages of a project to construct a high-voltage power transmission line between Fidalgo and Whidbey islands.
Already, alarm bells are ringing on south Fidalgo Island, where residents are worried about the line‘s effect on their community. Puget Power details the project in a draft facilities plan required by the state Growth Management Act. According to the utility, the new line is needed to prevent overloads of the two existing power lines that provide electricity to Whidbey Island.
The two lines, which cut through Deception Pass State Park, are the only sources of electricity to Whidbey Island. They connect substations at March Point and Oak Harbor.
Puget Power estimates that one of the two existing lines could overload by 1998 when one of them is out of service during periods of peak demand. If that happens, all of Whidbey Island could lose power.
