Looking Back – Jan. 13, 2021

Jan. 15, 1891
Two weeks from today the people of Anacortes will go to the polls and cast their votes upon the most important question that they have ever been called upon to consider. They will decide upon that day whether Anacortes is to longer remain an unincorporated town or whether it shall become what has long been the dream of its people…
Jan. 12, 1911
Once again Anacortes has been blessed by a visitation of the beautiful snow, for when the citizens arose on Tuesday morning they found the earth covered with a mantle of beautiful white. On Wednesday morning a few of the residents found that their city water pipes were frozen, but this morning, there was hardly a person whom one met but what complained of frozen pipes as soon as they would greet you.
Jan. 13, 1921
Every phase of the prohibition question – its enforcement or non-enforcement, its effects on industrial life and on the community, decrease of crime, even to its effects in the world of sport, will be discussed Sunday night at a union meeting of the prohibition forces under the auspices of the Anacortes W.C.T.U. to be held in the Presbyterian church. There will be no services in other churches that evening, the ministers and congregations uniting for this one big rally.
Jan. 15, 1931
Bowling, the grand old game that in its heyday in Anacortes held the sporting limelight of the city, is going to try a comeback. Jack Hudson, owner and operator of the city’s pee wee golf course in the Eagles building, has heeded the pleas of bowling enthusiasts of Anacortes and is busy installing two alleys in the basement of the Eagles hall.
Jan. 11, 1951
Local school officials met yesterday in the office of Superintendent L. N. Kolste to discuss the extent of training necessary to meet defense needs. A bulletin was drafted giving a summary of defense plans and procedures as related to the schools. These bulletins are to be sent to parents on Friday of this week.
Jan. 12, 1961
Members of the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union, Local 1-591, Texaco unit, in Anacortes yesterday completed wage negotiations subject to acceptance by the union at two special meetings scheduled for tomorrow at the Summit Park Grange hall, it was announced by D. D. Brymer, international Representative of OCAW.
Jan. 14, 1971
Contract negotiations between Anacortes Local 1-591 of the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers International Union and Texaco at the Puget Sound plant were settled last Friday when members voted to accept the tentative agreement that was finalized last week but at the Anacortes Shell Refinery negations between the union and company became hung up on pension issues.
Jan. 14, 1981
The largest marina ever proposed for Fidalgo Island will be even larger than originally planned. A total of 645 open storage moorage slips are now planned for the Anacortes-Fidalgo Bay Marina at Weaverling Spit, in addition to the 1,600 dry storage berths previously announced. This brings to 2,245 the number of berths planned at the marina, 64 more than was specified last month in a preliminary copy of the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the $12 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.