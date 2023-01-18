Jan. 19, 1893
An Anacortes Invention That Promises Much for the Trade: Col. G. H. Megquier has invented a new method of packing shingles that promises to revolutionize the time honored square bundle of shingles that apparently everybody has been satisfied with up to this time. Mr. Megquier's method of packing is to place twenty-one rows of shingles on end with the butts down, thus bringing all the butts together.
Jan. 15, 1903
The Anacortes Commercial Club met Monday night in the city council chambers for the purpose of discussing ways and means of promoting interests of the city and incidentally to elect officers to serve out the present year which ends in February. To the promoters the results of the meeting were most gratifying. The attendance was much larger than had been expected and the enthusiasm displayed indicated that those present were interested in the proceedings. Harmony was the key note and action the impulse.
Jan. 16, 1913
It won't be long now before the public school children will learn whether they have passed in their studies. The first semester of the school year ends next week. The mid-year examinations will be held next Thursday and Friday.
All pupils above the sixth grade are required to take the examinations. However, those who have not been absent or tardy during the term and stood 90 per cent, or better, in department and in their studies are exempt from taking the examinations. Where absence has been due to sickness a pupil is not denied the exemption where he fills the other requirements.
The next school term begins Monday, Jan. 20th, when all those who passed will be promoted.
Jan. 18, 1923
This week twenty tons of sacked ore from the North Bay mine, Guemes island, was despatched to the Tacoma smelter for a composite smelter test, and future development of this property largely depends upon the result of this test. Previous smelter tests of smaller amounts have varied from $15 per ton to $31 values, gold with about 6 ounces of silver.
The mine has been worked for a couple of weeks only by James Morrison, who has a couple of miners employed. The ore was loaded on a scow at the mine and brought across to the Island Belt dock, where it was shipped to Tacoma by boat. Eventually, if the mine is developed and worked on any large scale, bunkers will be put up and scows loaded there and towed directly to Tacoma.
The North Bay mine was located by Frank Causland some 26 years ago, and some work was done. It later passed into the hands of Frame Maess, now in Alaska, who has arranged for some development work which is being done by Mr. Morrison.
Jan. 19, 1933
The meanest person has just appeared in our midst. Whoever it is, he or she, have been stealing the children's lunches from the Whitney school. At first only one or two lunches disappeared, and then later several children found their lunches gone when they went to get them at noon.
Vigilance on the part of the janitor failed to reveal the thief, so the teachers made arrangements for the lunches to be kept in the school room, thus foiling whoever it was who has been taking them.
Jan. 20, 1943
A meeting was held in the Eagles Hall Monday night of this week for discussion of a Youth Center. A large number of interested citizens representing schools, churches, fraternal organizations, and interested parents, turned out despite the wintry weather. These citizens realized the need for something for the youth of this city and enthusiastically came to give their support.
... There followed a very interesting discussion, with everyone agreeing there was a very urgent need for a center where our youth could meet and enjoy all sorts of recreation under supervision. All ages are to be taken into consideration, which will mean every day in the week, and from school let-out until about ten o’clock in the evening. All plans are tentative so far, but every phase was under consideration.
Jan. 15, 1953
Washington State Ferry officials recognize the San Juan-Anacortes area as one of the greatest potential tourist attractions in the state and perhaps the United States, Stan Jewell, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce tourist committee said today.
Jewel said that at a meeting Monday with officials of the state ferries, Director F. J. McDowell made the comment on the tourist value of this area and expressed a belief that the population would increase heavily within the next 15 years.
Jan. 16, 1963
The City of Anacortes, with an area of eight and a third square miles requiring fire and police protection, 86 miles of street right of way and more than 2,000 acres in public parks and watersheds, is capable of supporting a population three to four times its present size, City Manager Earl Diller pointed out during an informal press conference this week.
Further emphasizing the scope of city government here, Diller compared the amount of Anacortes' annual budget of $1,246,917.70 for 1963 with that of Moses Lake, a community of 12,622 population, where $1,355,453 is budgeted for this year.
Although Moses Lake is a community with 50 per cent larger population than Anacortes, its budget amounts to only about $100,000 more, he added.
Jan. 19, 1983
Now that the dredging of the Cap Sante boat basin is complete, the Port of Anacortes wants to step back a bit and do some serious thinking before further work on marina expansion.
The port commissioners, at their regular meeting last Thursday night, decided on an overall "master plan" for the Cap Sante area must be prepared so as to avoid "piecemeal" construction of docks and related facilities.
In doing so, the commissioners decided that attention to design work must go well beyond the preliminary plans developed so far only the south portion of the basin.
