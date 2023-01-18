Jan. 19, 1893

An Anacortes Invention That Promises Much for the Trade: Col. G. H. Megquier has invented a new method of packing shingles that promises to revolutionize the time honored square bundle of shingles that apparently everybody has been satisfied with up to this time. Mr. Megquier's method of packing is to place twenty-one rows of shingles on end with the butts down, thus bringing all the butts together.


