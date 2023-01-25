Jan. 26, 1893

The man friends of Dr. Smith were surprised this week to see him wearing a suspicious looking eye, and as everyone knows the doctor to be one of the most peaceable of men they could not understand it, but the phenomenon was explained by the doctor being seen making heroic efforts to manage a newly purchased steed that, despite the well known horsemanship of the doctor, gave him all he could do to control it. It was a bicycle.


