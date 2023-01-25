Jan. 26, 1893
The man friends of Dr. Smith were surprised this week to see him wearing a suspicious looking eye, and as everyone knows the doctor to be one of the most peaceable of men they could not understand it, but the phenomenon was explained by the doctor being seen making heroic efforts to manage a newly purchased steed that, despite the well known horsemanship of the doctor, gave him all he could do to control it. It was a bicycle.
Jan. 22, 1903
Rural telephone lines are in course of construction in the country about LaConner, Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro-Woolley with connections in these several cities. The system will prove a boon to the farmer and a profit to the merchant. The farmers' wives can now have the privilege, heretofore enjoyed only by their city sisters, of talking over the phone about their neighbors and the husbands can make the merchant's receiver sizzle with strong language about some unsatisfactory deal. Be that as it may, it brings the city and the farm closer together and in its far-reaching results it will keep the farmer boy at home to become a 'sturdy son of the soil' instead of a city chap. And, by the way, it is a subject which should engage the earnest consideration of the Anacortes business man. It will prove an innovation of incalculable commercial value to the city.
Jan. 23, 1913
The city council Tuesday night passed a resolution, introduced by Councilman Curtis, to permanently improve the business section of Anacortes with paving. The passage of this was followed by the adoption of a resolution notifying the Anacortes Water Company of the city's intention to pave and instructing that company to replace the wooden pipes with iron pipes in the proposed paving district, completing the work not later than May 15.
Jan. 25, 1923
"Anacortes” plates, to be placed on autos above the state license plates, have been ordered by the Chamber of Commerce and will be here early in February. The style and color were selected by a special committee and approved by the chamber, so that the plates will be the official plate of the city. Five hundred pairs were ordered, and they will be sold for $1 per pair.
Jan. 28, 1943
Word was received today from Washington, D.C., that the Federal Housing Authority has authorized the construction of seventy-five family dwelling units to help take care of the housing needs, which the new shipvard workers have made necessary. The following telegram was received from Henry M. Jackson, M. C., by Gus Dalstead, Monday:
“Federal Public Housing Authority has approved construction seventy-five family dwelling units for City of Anacortes to meet housing needs for Anacortes Shipways and Martinsen Shipyards.”
***
Not since 1916 has Anacortes seen such a fall of snow, though the weather has been much colder than it was then. The snow at that time was so heavy with moisture that it had to be removed from the roofs of buildings to keep them from caving in, and those who remember that year will recall how the roof of the Maryland Cafe caved in, and other roofs had to be kept clear of snow to keep them from giving way too.
Four feet of snow on the level was the record at that time. The thermometer reached the low of two degrees above, here, and at some points in the county dropped to zero.
For the children it has been lots of fun, but for the householders it has meant frozen pipes, no water, and many disagreeable features. Fortunately the fuel problem has not been bad, and the gas service has been repaired, so those who have gas in their homes have not suffered too much.
Jan. 22, 1953
A cake of ice may turn out to be one of the largest contributors to the local March of Dimes drive this year.
Drive Chairman Harry Wolfsen today announced plans for bringing a 300-pound chunk of ice into the campaign, starting tomorrow night in front of the Anacortes high school gymnasium just before the Arlington-Anacortes game.
Heralding the promotion gimmick will be a sound truck, inviting sports fans for a small consideration, to bend their prognosticating ability to the exact day, hour and minute the 300 pounder will completely melt away.
Saturday the sound truck will escort the dwindling ice around the downtown area, extending its invitation to all to determine the melting time.
Jan. 23, 1963
Adults found guilty of furnishing liquor to minors are facing increasingly stiff penalties in Anacortes courts.
Police Judge Eugene C. Anderson said the move is part of an attempt to combat the juvenile drinking problem by “drying up” the source of supply. A 30-day jail sentence and $100 fine was imposed upon the defendants most recently convicted of this offense in Anacortes Police Court.
Previously, the stiffest penalty imposed in recent months was a 15-day sentence.
Jan. 25, 1973
At noon Wednesday negotiations between the Oil Chemical and Atomic Workers International Union Local 1-591 in Anacortes and Shell Oil Company at its March’s Point Refinery broke off as the union members set up picket lines.
Also struck at the same time as the Anacortes Refinery were other Shell plants along the West Coast. Jim Burgess, Local 1-591 financial secretary advised us that the OCAW has been successful in negotiating satisfactory settlements with most major oil companies across the nation but that Shell Oil has chosen to ignore the needs of its employees and follow the industry pattern.
Jan. 26, 1983
The Anacortes City Council met in closed session Monday night to consider a possible land trade to complete a roadway connection for the west end route.
The city wants a land parcel which would connect Anacopper Mine Road and three other parcels. They would create a new road between the existing Anacopper Mine Road and Kingsway. They would be the last link between the 32nd Street extension, approved by City Council last June, and the Skyline area.
Jan. 27, 1993
Dr. Paul Plowman remembers Darren, a young boy in Texas who used to call him grandpa. Darren, Plowman said, came home from first grade class one day and defiantly told his mother that he would not go back because class was boring.
"Imagine. a first-grader wanting to drop out of school,” Plowman said.
Later, as a young man, Darren was frustrated by the slow pace of his classes and felt left out in a classroom where he didn't think he belonged. He attempted suicide by taking an overdose of sleeping pills. It‘s a dramatic example of the need for special programs for “gifted“ children, but Darren‘s story shows the frustration many students feel when their special needs cannot be met in a conventional classroom, Plowman said. Plowman is well-versed on such programs, having been the director of gifted education programs for the state of California for 25 years before moving to the Northwest.
Plowman now is an education consultant working with an Anacortes School District committee reviewing its own programs for highly capable students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.