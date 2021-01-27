Looking Back – Jan. 27, 2021

Jan. 29, 1891
The Hotel Anacortes, that handsome and imposing pile of brick and stone at the corner of Eighth street and avenue I, is just now the scene of the greatest activity. Carpenters and upholsterers by the score, and workmen engaged in different occupations throughout the rooms and corridors, are busy from morning till night in pushing the work to completion and getting the hotel in proper shape for the grand opening on Feb. 1.
Jan. 26, 1911
Pacific Fisherman: Differing quite materially from the other cannery tugs that are to be built for use on Puget sound is the new boat to be built for Captain Lee Wakefield, of the Apex Fish company, of Anacortes. This boat will be about the same length as the other Anacortes tugs, namely, 65 feet, but it will be much beamier, being 16 feet 4 inches wide over all. This will give the boat considerably more fish capacity.
Jan. 27, 1921
Berry land development on a considerable scale, the first in the immediate vicinity of this city commenced this week, when teams and men were put to work to place the W.A. Lowman farm, directly opposite Anacortes on Guemes, into shape for the planting of berries, and this spring will see the whole cleared portion of the farm, some fifty acres, in loganberries, strawberries and raspberries.
Jan. 29, 1931
Mr. and Mrs. John C. Christenson, of 1220 20th Street, returned home Sunday after a motor trip of over 10,060 miles, visiting Canada, through the United States and into Old Mexico. They started out in a new car from Anacortes and made the trip without having had a puncture or any car trouble of any kind.
Jan 25, 1951
Bonneville Power Administration has now completed its final surveys preparatory to laying the world’s largest power cable through the San Juan Islands, informed sources said here today. Actual laying of the submarine line, planned to start May 15th, will require only a few days, a fraction of the time preliminary work has entailed.
Jan. 26, 1961
Plans for welcoming and entertaining crewmen from tankers calling at Anacortes refineries were discussed at a meeting of a special Chamber of Commerce committee Tuesday evening. Outlined were plans for collecting magazines and books to be put aboard the tankers and for providing a few hours entertainment for some of the crews.
Jan. 28, 1971
“Funding and planning work is moving forward so well, we are confident the North Cross-State Highway in north central Washington State can be completed and opened to through traffic by late 1972,” reports George H. Andrew, Director of Highways. Construction progress is rapidly being made on the North Cross-State Highway (State Highway 20) by the Washington State Highways Department, the Federal Highway Administration and the Forest Service.
Jan. 28, 1981
Despite a presidential call for a tie-in of the Anacortes oil refineries to the proposed Northern Tier Pipeline, some doubts are being shown about that ever happening. Spokesmen for two concerned groups said last week they don’t expect Northern Tier to apply for a spur line to the four Anacortes and Cherry Point refineries, although then-President Jimmy Carter made such a line a condition on federal backing for the main pipeline.
