There never was, there is not at present, and there never will be but one city upon Fidalgo Island. That city, for the present, will be where it is today – centralized upon the northern side of the island, along the shores of Ship harbor and Guemes Channel. We have good and sufficient reason to believe that, with the progress of time, the city will grow in size, in greatness and importance, and that it will eventually cover the greater portion of the island.
Jan. 6, 1911
The large Norwegian freight steamer Herm, one of the largest steamers that ever called here, arrived in port on Wednesday noon, throwing anchor at the dock of the Anacortes Lumber & Box Company. She is in command of Captain A. Zachariassen and carries a crew of thirty-two men. She is 356 feet long, has a 50-food beam and draws 24 feet of water when loaded. She came here from Willapa Harbor.
Jan. 6, 1921
Without a single address of welcome from retiring mayor or councilmen or a word of appreciation of the work of the old administration, from the incoming mayor or council to express the really utmost friendliness between members of the two bodies, the old city council adjourned sine die late Tuesday night, and the new council moved into the vacant seats at the council table.
Jan. 8, 1931
Next Monday the twenty second session of the legislature of the State of Washington will open in Olympia. Because of the intense interest that has been developed in the Deception Pass bridge measure on Fidalgo as well as on Whidbey Island, this session has particular significance for this section of Skagit County. So far as Anacortes is concerned this is the outstanding legislation that will come up during the session.
Jan. 4, 1951
Anacortes residents drew down the curtain on 1950 at 12 midnight Sunday to conclude another important chapter in the city’s 96-year-old history. Construction, business change-overs and high employment set the local temp during a year which saw the nation reenact many wartime measures to meet the Korean emergency. Restoration of draft quotas for the second time in a decade and enlistments claimed many Anacortes men now serving at home or with U.N. forces in Korea.
Jan. 5, 1961
Ten Anacortesans were aboard the giant British passenger liner Arcadia that went aground on reefs at Honolulu harbor at 7 a.m. today, but none of the ship’s 1,182 passengers were in any immediate danger, it was reported.
Jan. 7, 1971
The Northwest Air Pollution Authority (NWAPA) is seeking volunteer odor observers in the March’s Point, La Conner, Similk Beach, Ala Spit, Hope Island, and Anacortes areas who have been affected a number of times by the smell of bad odors to aid the NWAPA to determine the type and extent of odorous and other air pollutants that are emitted in the air. The odor observer system is being set up in response to complaints received by the NWAPA from people in the March’s Point, Anacortes, and La Conner areas about bad odors.
Jan. 7, 1981
“There’s dead skunks in the middle of the road” according to a song popular with country-rock fans, but there are live skunks in the middle of town, according to City Councilman Ray Separovich. Separovich said he has had many complaints from citizens concerning skunks running loose in town and that it points to a problem needing action by the council. … The city currently owns two skunk traps, according to Separovich.
