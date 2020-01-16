Jan. 15, 1920
A deal just consummated whereby the Coast Fish company, through its president, W. A. Lowman, has taken over all of the fish traps of the Fidalgo Island Packing company for the year 1920, will make that company the largest producer on Puget Sound of fresh and mild cured fish, it being the intention of the company to make those two branches the dominating elements in its operations with canning distinctively secondary. Under most conservative estimates this will give the Coast Fish company an output of at least 500 tierces of mild cured fish while, of course, the quantity of fresh fish may not be accurately estimated at this time.
Jan. 16, 1930
Every voter in Anacortes must register now for the coming two years of city and county elections. The old books are now closed, and the new books are now ready for the new list. W. H. Robertson, the chimney sweep, was the first to enter his name on the new registration books.
Jan. 18, 1940
The possibility of the Federal Food Stamp plan being put in force in Skagit county moved one step closer to realization early this week when the board of Skagit county commissioners endorsed the plan as advocated by Paul Luvera, Anacortes grocerman at the county chamber of commerce last week.
… The plan, as explained by Mr. Luvera, provides stamps for distribution of surplus commodities and abolishes the present surplus commodity stations. Through orange and blue stamps, commodities both surplus and otherwise are purchased at grocery stores, he said.
Jan. 12, 1950
According to experts, Anacortes has the best potentialities for industrial growth in the next decade of any town in western Washington. This opinion was given after a survey by the Division of Industrial Services, Washington State Institute of Technology.
Early this week the division’s field engineer, Mr. B. N. Clune, was in Anacortes to arrange a meeting between experts of the institute and local industrialists and townsmen.
The purpose of the meeting will be to ascertain whether there is any way in which the technologists can aid in overcoming local problems.
Jan. 14, 1960
Plans for rebuilding of the Edgewater Apartments are still indefinite, said owner Don Finsen today. The LaConner restaurant owner said he has no idea at present whether he will construct another apartment building there. He formerly had tentative plans for a brick structure with courtyard which would be rental units.
The fire-ravaged hulk of the old frame apartment building has been completely torn down now.
Jan. 15, 1970
The University of Washington graduate students observed that future area growth depends largely on regional trends and because of the natural amenities, location in the region, and recreation resources, it is likely to continue to develop as a water-oriented industrial city, or a recreation-oriented city.
The attractiveness of Anacortes as a recreation-oriented city is reflected in the high percentage of recent residential sales to retirees. Local newspaper and real-estate firms reports indicate that the incoming retiree population is, in general, relatively young, skillful, and well-educated. The students felt that these retirees represent a vast resource of skill, knowledge, and energy as well as considerable purchasing power.
Jan. 16, 1980
As the strike by unionized workers at the Texaco and Shell oil refineries at March Point enters its second week, there is little promise that a settlement is near.
There are no new negotiations scheduled by the refineries management and the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union, and spokesmen for both sides said they are prepared to deal with a lengthy walkout.
The OCAW, representing 60,000 refinery workers nationwide, is asking for a “substantial” wage increase and improved insurance and vacation benefits.
