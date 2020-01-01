Jan. 1, 1920
During the next few days, probably ending the last of next week, enumerators will take the federal census of Anacortes and it is of the utmost importance that every resident be enrolled for with a showing of material growth the influence on the city will be felt in many respects. The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and other organizations … plea for co-operation on the part of every resident in seeing that no person or family is overlooked.
Jan. 2, 1930
New Year’s Resolutions:
Fire Chief Thomas Conway resolved to not break any ribs this year — it’s too expensive.
Ed Van Buren resolves not to bother the little fish so much this year — the larger ones are more interesting.
Jim Nobles says he does not believe in making resolutions. Most of them are broken afterwards, anyway.
Jan. 4, 1940
Better watch out fellows — Leap year’s here again — so during the next 12 month period Miss Anacortes, according to the book of Hoyle on Leap year rules and regulations, has the full right to drop all her feminine shyness, those social instincts that for three out of every four year period, keep her penned up behind insurmountable barriers, and she is free to get out and go after her man.
According to Skagit county marriage license records, weddings have been falling off — Anacortes suffered from that drought up until the last few months of 1939 when they came thick and fast —so 1940 is the girl’s year to get out and show the boys how to bolster up these sagging records. … Don’t waste opportunity girls, after a hard rain you may find a man under every flat rock.
Jan. 7 1960
A unique boatlift on the city waterfront is giving yacht owners and commercial fishermen alike a break. The contraption, looking like a huge bed frame, is a “travel-lift.”
Jan. 1, 1970
The second phase of the Urban Planning Study prepared by graduate students of the University of Washington was concerned with the future development of Anacortes within the city limits. …
Looking at the downtown area on Commercial Avenue from 12th south, the studies felt that the general appearance is poor, there is no provision for separations or screening between commercial and residential uses and that there is a conflict between the traffic and shoppers which includes problems with tourist traffic and potential parking problems.
Jan. 2, 1980
At the stroke of midnight yesterday, Anacortes and the rest of the world put the turbulent years of the 1970s behind and entered the uncertain decade of the 1980s.
How will the 1980s affect this largely untouched corner of the country, and to this island city? For possible answers to that question, the American this last week asked various members of the community what changes they expect here in the next 10 years.
In most cases, the comments given reflected the general interest areas of those contacted. And some wanted a clear separation between what they expected and what they would like to see.
Jan. 3, 1990
Neighbors of an Anacortes residential street charge that a nearby construction project, with its constant truck traffic, is tearing down their street, their personal lives and their patience.
But an official at the Trident fish-processing plant, which now is remodeling and building new facilities, said the company has tried to accommodate those residents affected by truck traffic removing all from the company site.
Jan. 5, 2000
Unless the computers are waiting to catch us unaware to spring their Y2K meltdown on us, Anacortes, like the rest of the world, didn’t feel so much as a misplaced binary digit when clocks and everyone else tripped from 1999 to 2000.
“There weren’t any issues,” said Mayor Dean Maxwell Monday morning, even after city workers returned to the job and switched on their computers and other equipment.
