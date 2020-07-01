July 1, 1920
The last remains of the Great Northern Fisheries plant which was built some six years ago on Guemes Island by John Paul of Seattle, was dismantled this week and the boilers, grates, smokestack, etc., were shipped over the Curtis Wharf to a milk condensary at Snohomish. This plant was promoted by one E.C. Seely and never turned a wheel; the financial loss to Paul was supposed to be near $25,000.
July 3, 1930
Temporarily blocking plans of the city council for laying the Skagit water pipe line along the proposed right-of-way, the majority of property owners in the path of the line have lodged objections to the city’s terms for purchasing easements, according to Councilman William R. Burke, who has been negotiating with the owners.
Although the council has authorized payments of not more than $200 and $300 an acre for land under cultivation which the line will cross, virtually 30 property owners are unwilling to meet the city’s term, the councilman said.
July 4, 1940
Captured by the Germans while plying between the United States and Europe and taken upon one of the strangest oddyssies in moderm maritime history, the internationally famous freighter, “City of Flint” is shceduled to call at the Port of Anacortes next Monday, July 8, to pick up a cargo of 500 tons of pulp.
The “City of Flint” made newspaper headlines thruout this country and thruout the world more than half a year ago when the American ship was captured by the Germans north of England. With a German prize crew aboard, the ship at first attempted to slip thru the British blockade to Germany. When this failed the prize crew sailed the vessel to Murmansk, Russian port on the Arctic ocean. After a short stay there, protests from the United States government reached Russia and the ship was ordered to leave.
June 29, 1950
The Anacortes port district has greater waterfrontage than any other port district in the United States.
That is an estimate made this week by Lloyd Foster manager of the Anacortes port and Foster is prepared to back his claim with other port districts around the country.
Measured in nautical distances there are 36 miles of waterfront around Fidalgo Island all included in the port district.
Next there is the entire waterfront around Guemes Island, also in the port district (actual mileage unknown).
Then add the waterfront around Cypress Island, Burrows Island, Jack Island, Samish Island — all in the Anacortes Port district.
If you are a hand at measuring nautical miles on charts you can get some idea of the immense waterfront area that is encompassed in the port district of this city.
June 30, 1960
You can take your fireworks outside the city for a noisy July Fourth — but you can’t buy them in the county according to sheriff’s office in Mount Vernon.
The sale and exploding of fireworks is not permitted within the corporate city limits.
Fireworks may be shot off outside the city. They cannot be purchased in the county, however.
July 2, 1970
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce executive board took a firm stand on two major issues in the community Monday evening involving the appearance of the schools and the need for a swimming pool.
In order to improve the appearance of Anacortes, the Chamber Board voted to provide funds for a one time mowing of lawns at the Whitney and Junior High Schools. Teenagers enrolled for the work in the Youth Employment Services (Y.E.S.) will be used to cut the lawns. Also the chamber decided to supervise the collection of any funds that organizations or individuals would care to donate to include other schools and or additional mowings on this project.
July 2, 1980
Like a child outgrowing a pair of shoes, Island Hospital is experiencing growing pains.
Since 1977, the hospital has shown a yearly increase in numbers of patients treated with a corresponding increase in operating budget, according to a hospital administrator, Al Remington.
At a hospital board meeting last week, Remington said figures show a 47 percent increase in lab reports, 61 percent increase in X-ray lab use and a whopping 92 percent increase in respiratory therapy between 1977 and 1980.
