BURSTING IN AlR — The Anacortes Lions Club delighted crowds again with its fine display of fireworks July 3 at Skyline. Members of the local service club advanced $1,500 for the performance, their big annual community service project. They were able to collect $915 at the “shoot,” according to a club spokesman, and hoped to make up the difference with profits from their fireworks stand. The show, which lasted about 42 minutes, was under the direction of member Jim Ruff, who is a qualified technician.
A big load – A security guard stands watch at Port of Anacortes docks over huge module units being shipped this week to North Slope oil fields in Alaska. Constructed bv Snelson-Anvil, the locally built modules are joining units from Tacoma and Everett in the biggest sealift out of Puget Sound in eight years. A flotilla of 14 Seattle-based Crowley Maritime vessels is barging a total of 96,000 tons the full 3,800 miles to Prudhoe Bay. Atlantic Richfield and Standard Oil of Ohio contracted for the Washington modules.
Yesterday a gentleman living at Fidalgo brought in a sample of dried strawberries which he had prepared as an experiment. The berries seemed perfectly dried so as to keep in any climate and yet they retained their ﬂavor and were very pleasant to the taste. The drying was effected by placing the berries on trays in a hot room, heated by an ordinary oil stove, and the process required about two days. Those who have used the dried strawberries claim that when stewed they are equal to or better than the canned fruit and much less trouble in preparing, and for those who have more strawberries than they know what to do with the suggestion is a good one.
