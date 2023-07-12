July 13, 1893

Yesterday a gentleman living at Fidalgo brought in a sample of dried strawberries which he had prepared as an experiment. The berries seemed perfectly dried so as to keep in any climate and yet they retained their ﬂavor and were very pleasant to the taste. The drying was effected by placing the berries on trays in a hot room, heated by an ordinary oil stove, and the process required about two days. Those who have used the dried strawberries claim that when stewed they are equal to or better than the canned fruit and much less trouble in preparing, and for those who have more strawberries than they know what to do with the suggestion is a good one.


