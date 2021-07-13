July 13, 1911
The English steamer “Knight of St. George,” Capt. R. D. Spencer, arrived Wednesday morning from Vancouver, B.C., where she took on cargo and anchored in the channel opposite the Old Oregon Manufacturing company, where she will take on 600,000 feet of lumber for Auckland, New Zealand. She will finish about Saturday when she will leave for Tacoma and San Francisco to complete her cargo of 7,000 tons. In a few days the schooner “Colombia” is expected to arrive and take on 840,000 feet of lumber for Callao, South America.
July 14, 1921
While it is still ten days before the big run can usually be looked for, the sockeyes taken in Monday’s lift were disappointing in number. Four hundred were taken from the two traps of the Crest Canning Co., on west beach of Whidbey, while but 600 were taken from five traps of the Apex. The Apex traps are on west beach, Lopez Island, Lummi Island and Point Roberts. And up to Wednesday there were no purse seiners in, which was even more disappointing.
July 16, 1931
Charged with grand larceny, but believed to be implicated in a well organized smuggling ring, McCary George and Glen Propst, two Anacortes youths, are being sought this week by every police department in the northwest.
Anacortes police are on the alert in the belief that Propst and George, who are accused of taking an automobile belonging to Mrs. Adelaid Knauff of the Chuckanut Shell, will return to this city within the next few days.
July 17, 1941
Miss Elsie May Thompson of Summit Park and a 1940 graduate of the Anacortes high school and also a graduate of the Skagit Business College, has recently accepted a secretarial position with Boeing Aircraft Co. of Seattle. Miss Thompson had achieved a typing record of 85.6 words per minute prefect for ten minutes and 102 words per minute for two minutes, D. A. Hiles, manager of the Skagit Business College, said this week. She won 12th place in a contest in the United States.
July 18, 1951
Construction of a fire and police hall will once again be proposed to the people of Anacortes in a special election, probably early this fall.
Mayor Joe Hagan emphasized to the city council last night the extreme need for action as soon as possible on presenting the question to the people for their approval.
Member so the council agreed with the Mayor that the present dilapidated fire hall was simply unsafe and that it was not right to house firemen in such as structure.
July 16, 1961
A railroad line bearing the name of Anacortes, the roseate dream of pioneers who strove to establish the port city as a major railroad terminus and “The New York of the West,” now seems as close to reality as it ever was in those booming and optimistic times.
Now in the planning stage is the great “Anacortes and Rosario Straits R.R.” which, if the necessary miles of red-tape can be unraveled and permission obtained from all authorities involved, may someday wend its way along a breathtakingly beautiful waterfront route in western Anacortes.
Thomas G. “Tommy” Thompson Jr., a steam engine enthusiast with one miniature train already in operation, has blueprints for the narrow-gauge scenic railroad he’s envisioned as a unique tourist attraction for Anacortes. The line would run between the Ship Harbor ferry terminal and Sunset Beach in the city’s Washington Park, a grand total of 6,000 feet.
July 15, 1971
The long awaited high rise bridge over the Swinomish Channel, which has been the dream of many for many years, is coming, true according to word received this week from the Washington State Department of Highways.
Construction of the high level bridge over Swinomish Channel on State Highway 536 is expected to being next month under a contract awarded last Friday in Olympia by the Department of Highways.
Successful low bidder on the bridge was Willamette-Western Corp. of Portland with a bid of $2,346,720. A total of nine firms competed for the bridge contract.
The bridge, linking Fidalgo Island with the mainland between Anacortes and Mount Vernon, will be 3,123 feet long and will carry eastbound traffic across the channel. When the new bridge is completed, westbound traffic on Highway 536 will have exclusive use of the existing low level draw bridge.
July 15, 1981
Local voters will get a chance in November to change Anacortes’ current council-manager plan of government to a mayor-council system as a result of a successful petition drive by the local “People’s Choice” group.
Margaret Yeoman, Skagit County Election Officer, said Monday that her office validated 322 signatures requesting the change of government issue be placed before local voters on the November ballot. Only 315 validated signatures are required by law, Yoeman added.
