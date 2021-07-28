July 30, 1891
Under the title of “Skagit’s Seaport Town,” the editor of the Sedro Press, who was on a recent visit to this city, has the following good report to give his readers: “Those who visited Anacortes a year ago and saw the city then in its rude formation would indeed be surprised at the change wrought in the past year to the city on Fidalgo island.”
July 27, 1911
The Norwegian steamship Thyra, which bunkered here preparatory to sailing for Adelaide, did not get away Tuesday night, as expected, for when the hour of sailing arrived six members of the crew were missing.
The deserters were found Thursday by the police and taken aboard the steamship by Constables Hannay, Neen, Wagh and Chief Crossan, but when aboard they refused to sail with the ship, claiming that by reason having been aground near Aberdeen two plates had sprung and the steamship was unseaworthy.
After considerable pressure had been brought to bear by Mayor Planta, who is Norwegian consul at this port, five of the number submitted and decided to go to work, but the sixth, Dennis Ryan by name, proved obstinate and absolutely refused to go to sea. He claimed the Thyra was leaking to the extent of eight feet a shift, had a sixteen foot deck load of lumber, and consequently was not safe.
Ryan was placed under arrest and locked up in the city jail. The Thyra sailed Thursday night and will call at Victoria to get two more men.
July 28, 1921
Deputy Sheriff Al. Sollenthin was shot and seriously wounded and a bandit was shot and killed and another seriously wounded by Sheriff Reay in a revolver battle with bandits in the Louvre Hotel, Mt. Vernon, at 9:30 this morning.
July 30, 1931
H. M. Beck of the Anacortes Baking Co. has discovered that he is wearing someone’s else glasses, and would like to find the one who has his.
So far as he knows the exchange must have been made at the barbershop, but up to date he has been unable to ascertain just where.
The fact that he has worn the glasses for the past ten days, with some discomfort, leads him to believe that whoever has his has been able to use them, even though they might not be entirely satisfactory.
He would be glad to receive his own back again.
July 31, 1941
The $3,790,000 naval air station on the north end of Whidbey Island will be primarily a sea plane base, similar to that at Sand Point in Seattle according to word received in Anacortes this week.
It is planned to station 200 enlisted men and 48 officers at the new naval station. It is expected that the new field will be ultimately expanded until it becomes one of the largest in the Pacific Northwest.
This was indicated say reports from Washington, D.C., by the fact that the navy department originally asked for $25,000,000 for the Whidbey Island base.
Aug. 2, 1951
Slight employment decreases in virtually every branch of local industry have occurred during the past year, a survey completed today by the Anacortes Employment Office revealed.
However, according to Manger C.D. White, stepped up hiring by the Government for construction work on Whidbey Island has offset the private business drop.
Aug. 2, 1961
Plans for construction of a new and modern Anacortes Safeway store double the size of the present building were revealed by Safeway Stores, Inc. officials last night.
A representative of that corporation’s construction division outlined plans for a new structure to be located between 9th and 10th Streets on O Ave.
July 29, 1971
In aid of local industry the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce went on record against the proposed sulfur compound emission regulation now being studied by the Northwest Air Pollution Commission.
