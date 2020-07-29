July 29, 1920
Within a few days work will be commenced on the erection of new buildings to house a long wanted industry in Anacortes —an up-to-date steel and iron foundry and machine shop, and tenders are now being asked for the construction of the building and work will be started by August 10. The building will be located at Third street and O avenue, and will be known as the Anacortes Ironworks.
July 31, 1930
A giant exposition with all the elements of a circus, carnival and rodeo —that’s the plan for the annual Skagit County Fair at Burlington which opens Tuesday with a gala carnival motif.
Exhibitions of live stock from as far south as California, combined with fire works displays, acts from the Fanchon and Marco circuit, great horse races, Browning’s carnival, and an industrial exposition have been planned to make this year’s event at Burlington the greatest fair ever presented in the county.
Plans for Anacortes Day Wednesday, at the annual event, promise to give the hundreds of local people attending the affair thrill after thrill.
Aug. 1, 1940
Filings for city office in the 1940 Anacortes political race will be opened on September 10th, five weeks from now. The opening filing date will allow candidates to file for the numerous city offices that will be up to the voting public in primary and general city elections that will follow later in the fall.
Unusual interest is being forecasted in the coming city election which daily grows neared, in the fact that six out of seven positions on the city council together with other city offices will be up for filling by the voters.
July 27, 1950
A sixth salmon plant will operate in Anacortes this summer, it was revealed yesterday in an announcement that the Dungeness Crab company is to begin canning activities next Tuesday.
The Dungeness plant, located along the Cap Sante waterway on the Port dock, is ready to process the first fish coming in next week, said manager Scott Wiggins.
July 28, 1960
Rumors that the Fidalgo Shopping Center at the south end of town might fall by the wayside were squelched today by Hugh B. Mitchell, president of the corporation that is building the business development.
“Any rumors that we aren’t going ahead with the shopping center are untrue,” Mitchell said this morning in his Seattle office. “We are moving ahead as quickly as possible.”
July 30, 1970
Thousands are expected to visit Anacortes this weekend, as the Anacortes Arts & Crafts Festival board stages its ninth annual event. The annual festival will get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday on a three-block mall now being set up between 5th and 8th Streets in Anacortes. The area on Commercial Avenue will be closed to traffic starting tonight (Thursday) so that crews can begin setting up booths and A-frames to be used for the art displays.
Two distinguished panels of jurors have made their selections and awards to an equally distinguished list of artists, sculptors, craftsmen and photographers.
July 30, 1980
Debate over the need for a ward system of electing City Council members sparked discussion during Monday evening’s council study session.
The City of Anacortes currently adheres to a system of electing three council members from the three wards, with four additional members elected at large. Candidates for ward positions must live in the ward and only voters from the ward may vote for those candidates.
The system has been questioned by council members as being outdated and unfair.
