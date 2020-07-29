Aug. 1, 1940 — PRIZE WINNER in the Seattle Potlatch Parade Saturday was the beautiful float of the Anacortes Rotary club which captured first prize in its division returning home with another $50 award to enhance its treasury. Miss Re-Vae Olson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Orville T. Olson of this city and senior in Anacortes High School acted as Goddess of Liberty. Besides winning the first prize in the Seattle parade the Rotary club float was also a sweepstake winner in the Marineer’s Pageant grand parade a few weeks ago.