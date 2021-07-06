July 6, 1911
The following telegram was received by Gus Hensler yesterday from Hon. AW. E. Humphrey, in answer to the one sent a few days ago, asking for a war vessel from July 6-9.
It reads as follows:
“Have persuaded Secretary of Navy to send Pacific torpedo fleet to Anacortes during its visit to Puget sound which will be about the 18th of this month. Will this be satisfactory, if so will give you the exact date at the earliest moment. Please answer.” W. E. Humphrey, M. C.
Mr Hensler’s reply to the above was short and to the point. It read:
“Week’s celebration ends Saturday, Hence offer of torpedo fleet at later date of no interest at this time.” Gus Hensler, President Chamber of Commerce
July 7, 1921
Anacortes’ Fourth of July celebration claimed its first casualty Friday evening which for a time was believed to be serious, and still may prove so. Little Winston McCallum, the seven-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. W. H. McCallum exploded a firecracker in his right eye. The child was hurried to a specialist in Bellingham, the parents reaching that city with the little sufferer at 10 o’clock. After treatment, the doctor allowed the child to be returned home, under the impression that the sight would be unimpaired.
July 9, 1931
Because the demands of fishermen for an increase in fish prices were refused by cannery operators in Anacortes, Everett and Bellingham, more than 200 fishing boats are lying idle in the harbor this week and nearly 700 fishermen are not working. Low prices coupled with a scarcity of the fish at Cape Flattery, Point Roberts, and Salmon Banks is said to be the cause of the largest and most drastic fishermen’s strike here since 1918.
A committee of fishermen visited the cannerymen this week and requested ten cents for the fish caught at Cape Flattery and fifteen cents for the larger fish caught at Point Roberts and Salmon Banks. Six cents apiece has been the price in effect up until this time.
July 10, 1941
H.C. (Bud) Benson who for the past eight years has operated the Empire theatre in Anacortes announced late this afternoon (Thursday) that he had sold the Empire theatre to the Sterling Theatre chain of Seattle.
The Sterling Theatre chain is one of the largest independent theatre groups in the northwest and operates twenty-two theatres in Seattle including the Palomar, Roosevelt, Winter Garden, Embassy and other well known theatres.
July 5, 1961
“America has a terrific problem, and before you can do something about a problem you have to know something about it.”
To help awaken the American people to the problem that faces them, the threat of Communist domination from the inside as well as outside, is the expressed purpose of the Freedom Library being built up by Mr. and Mrs. Russ Willis of 2120 10th St. and a number of other Anacortes residents who are taking up the banner of the anti-Communist, conservative cause.
The Freedom Library is not a new idea. More or less a manifestation of the wave of conservatism and militant anti-Communist feeling that has recently begun to swell across the United States, collections of books pamphlets, magazine articles, etc. exposing the activities of Communists and alleged Communist dupes in the U.S., and the methods by which they are gradually drawing the remainder of the Free World into Moscow’s net, have been sponsored by interested private persons and groups, as well as many public libraries.
The Oak Harbor Public Library has one, and newspapers recently disclosed the operation of one in Seattle.
July 8, 1971
Nancy L. Langworth of Anacortes, 25, was killed in a one car accident on the Deception Pass Bridge at 10:10 p.m., Monday, raising the Independence Day weekend traffic death toll in the state to seven.
The seven deaths compared to 14 killed in the state over Independence Day weekend in 1970 and 1969.
Robert C. Tangney of Roche Harbor, 39, was killed in a Fourth of July fireworks explosion on a barge off Roche Harbor Resort, San Juan Island.
July 8, 1981
Two Anacortes youths were taken into custody last week following a spectacular blaze on Tuesday, June 30 which totally destroyed a historic city landmark and damaged a nearby motel and several local homes.
The three boys, aged 10-12, reportedly admitted playing with matches and candles at the fire site just prior to the start of the blaze.
The fire started around 2 p.m. inside an all-wood structure near 6th and O known locally as the old “Opera House.” That building, completely leveled by the fire, had been used in recent years for storage.
Also damaged was the adjacent San Juan Motel, which had 13 of its 24 rooms damaged by fire, smoke or water. Motel owner Ron Foor, also owner of the Opera House, said Monday he hopes half the damaged rooms will be rentable again “within two weeks.”
Total estimated damage, according to Anacortes Fire Chief Cecil Little, was $250,000.
