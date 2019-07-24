July 27, 1899
Keeping in repair the city’s streets and extending and opening new ones calls for the exercise of deliberate, calm thought on the part of the council and particularly of the council’s committee on streets, and of the committee’s chairman. If we have any sense of the eternal fitness of things — any understanding of right and wrong ways of transacting public business, it would seem to us that any important improvement or repair to a street should be taken before the council in the form of a resolution setting forth in plain and easily-understood language the nature of the work to be done. … This course is the proper, legitimate, legal way of transacting public business, and… the mayor should display the character of his backbone and exercise the prerogatives of his official position by interfering with and stopping progress of work that has not been ordered in the usual way and through the usual channels, and that seems clearly a waste of the taxpayers’ money. The mayor should be more than a mere figurehead.
All of this is said preliminary to a discussion of street work in general, and to certain work that is now in progress.
July 25, 1909
The deal between the owners of the electric light machinery and the lately organized citizens association, whereby the water system and the electric plant are consolidated under one ownership and management, has been closed and electricians have already begun to install the electric plant. The boiler, the only important item lacking to make the electric plant complete, was ordered by wire, and has arrived at the sidetracks of this city. The power house will be erected near Rodgers mill, with which a contract for fuel has been entered into. …. The erection of the electric plant will fill a long felt want in Anacortes.
July 24, 1919
Many local business houses will close next Wednesday afternoon, July 30, and it is expected that practically the entire city will move over to Whidby Island to spend the day picnicking and getting acquainted with the people who reside there. The occasion is the “get-together” picnic of the Oak Harbor Farm Bureau which has invited Anacortes to come over and meet their people.
While the affair was originally intended merely as an opportunity for the people of neighboring communities to get acquainted with each other, it in reality has a deeper significance for Anacortes. Island County recently bonded itself to construct good roads on the island and to build a ferry landing at a point directly across Deception Pass from the point near Dewey. Thus shortening the time required for a ferry trip between Whidby and Fidalgo Islands to some twenty minutes.
July 25, 1929
Anacortes manufactured pulp will enjoy a trip to Genoa, Italy, this week. Seventy tons of pulp was shipped from the local plant of the Fidalgo Pulp Manufacturing company to Seattle last week, where it was placed on the steamer Rialto, bound for Genoa, Italy.
A shipment to Japan was also made from the local plant, there being 350 tons of pulp shipped by scow from here to Bellingham, where it was loaded on a Japan steamer.
July 27, 1939
Furnishing fun and entertainment while working in behalf of a worthy endeavor, Anacortes’ “petticoat police” swung into action this week to bear down on all who fail to ear the official Pageant regalia — the Pageant cap. Action started last Tuesday night at the meeting of the Lion’s club when four patrol’men’, a court clerk and a judge swooped down on the unsuspecting group and began the assessments for not wearing the cap.
The police continued the raids the following evening at the meeting of the Pageant committee.
July 28, 1949
Ballots cast by fishermen in Blaine, Bellingham, Anacortes and LaConner Monday terminated the price dispute that had delayed the salmon catch one week past the opening of the season. A majority of 754 over 367 voted to accept the operators price of 20 cents for sockeyes, 12 1/2 cents for silvers and sprints, and 10 cents for pinks. The union had previously asked for 11 cents for pinks.
Boats began leaving the fishing grounds Monday evening to begin their operations the following morning and canneries began preparing to receive the catch. Both A.F. of L. and C.I.O. fishworkers approved the settlement, according to reports received. Reef netters had already voted to approve the canners offer and they were expected to adhere to that agreement.
One reason given for the acceptance for the lower price was the fact that many canneries still have large stocks of canned fish on hand.
July 25, 1959
Texaco’s new refinery superintendent arrived in Anacortes this week just in time to be on hand for another first at the new plant. … yesterday the first shipment of Canadian crude oil arrived. The Alberta oil is delivered at the March’s Point plant via the Trans-Mountain Pipeline at a daily average of 8,000 barrels. Yesterday’s delivery was the first via pipeline for Texaco here.
July 24, 1969
Field teams for the Washington Sate Nutrition Project will visit 20 randomly selected families in Anacortes today (Thursday) and tomorrow as part of a state-wide study of nutritional health status.
The families selected will be invited to participate in a clinical study, scheduled here July 28. Each family member will receive a physical and dental examination A nutritionist will gather information about the family’s food buying and preparation methods.
Co-sponsored by the State Department of Health and the University of Washington, the project is part of a national study under the National Institutes of Health. … The goal of the study is to define the nutritional health status of the people of Washington in medical and quantitative terms. This will make it possible to evaluate the success or failure of nutritional and educational programs.
