July 20, 1899
The so-called Northern Paciﬁc depot, in the historic section 23, has fallen from its foundation and now lies on the beach, fast being torn to pieces by the winds and waves and tides. It is one of the last of the useless buildings erected during the boom of the early nineties, and was one of the sources of pride to the then happy, speculative, devil-care population of those days. Whether it was actually built and paid for by the Northern Paciﬁc railroad we are unable to say, but this was generally believed. Neither the Northern Paciﬁc or any other company, however, ever used it, nor the immense wharf in front of it, which was known as the Northern Paciﬁc wharf. The depot, wharf, warehouse and railroad spur lending out to deep water must have cost close to $50,000. But not a passenger ever got off at the depot, or train ever ran over the spur track, nor steamer ever tied up at the wharf so far as we know. Finally, small boys threw stones at the windows of the buildings, thieves stole the locks and everything movable, the rails, warehouse, planking and heavy capping were torn up and taken to an up sound city, and the remainder was abandoned to decay.
July 22, 1909
Everything is on the tiptoe of big expectancy along the waterfront, and the canneries are speeding up new and old machinery on the catches that are starting on the his season of 1909. With salmon in every trip from Point Roberts to Deception pass and a catch of 10,000 in today, the fish-wise are freely predicting the real beginning of the big run of sockeyes in a few days.
All of the Puget Sound canneries have made great preparations for the big run by preparing the old equipment and adding much new and up-to-date machinery. The following plants on the Sound will operate to their full capacity: Count Fish Co., Anacortes, Apex Fish co., Anacortes, Fidalgo Island Packing Co., Anacortes.
July 17, 1919
The vicinity of 14th and M streets is haunted by an exceedingly offensive stench and is infested with rats due to the practice of the local butcher shops and grocery stores of dumping decayed meat and vegetables on the edge of the city dumping grounds. …
The dumping ground was established with the intention of gradually filling in the low, marshy section so that it could be ultimately covered over and made fit for residence property.
July 18, 1929
The 200 passengers on board the City of Bellingham, auto ferry running between Sidney, B.C., and Anacortes, had all the thrills of a shipwreck, without the attendant dangers, Sunday at 2 o’clock, when the tail shaft of the propeller broke as the ferry neared Pea Vine Pass on the way to Sidney.
The water poured into the hold and the passengers were equipped with life belts, the life boats were launched, and the passengers taken to Orcas. A call was sent to the Coast Guard station at Anacortes, and they responded with boats to assist in getting the passengers off.
The City of Angeles had left for her run, but was hailed by the City of Bellingham and towed the ferry to Orcas, where the tug Intrepid…towed the boat to Anacortes.
July 20, 1939
United Fishermen of the Pacific, Packers and Tendermen came to an agreement over the past week end and following word from different Sound locals affiliated with the different unions announced that an agreement had been reached officially opening the salmon canning industry of the sound for the 1939 season.
…The United Fisherman’s Union, Puget Sound District in special meetings held in several Sounds ports, accepted by a small majority to compromise prices as offered by Puget Sound Cannery Operators. The minimum price accepted were 2 1/8 cents for pinks; Sockeye, 1 1/4 cents; Silver 4 cents; Chums, 1 3/4 cents per pound and Springs 75 cents each…
July 21, 1949
Representatives of four engineering firms in Seattle, Washington met with the Anacortes Planning Commission in a special meeting held last weekend for the purpose of discussing the problem of sewage control in the Anacortes area. …
Word has been received during the past several months from state offices that the present system in Anacortes is out of model and in such a condition that unless action is taken by the city government in the near future to remedy it that the city faces condemnation action by those offices.
July 24, 1969
Entries are in, judging is completed and final preparation are underway for next week’s Eighth Annual Anacortes Arts and Crafts Festival, scheduled August 2 and 3 in an open-air exhibit to be erected between 6th and 8th Avenue.
An estimated 500 entries were being juried this week by Festival Judges… The “artists in action section of the mall will feature 41 display booths, offering a wide variety of artistic works for sale. Some of these will be drawings sketched on the spot of spectators and other artists will demonstrate their methods of pottery firing, sand-casting, oil paintings, marbleization, batik and work with other media.
