This has been one of the big weeks in the history of the port of Anacortes, when three giant steamships were lying at its dock at the same time, taking in cargo. The Lena Luckenback lay at the Apex Fish company plant, the Red Hook at the Commercial avenue dock, and the Steel Navigator at the Anacortes Lumber & Box company’s dock.
June 16, 1932
The death of Thomas W. Calhoun who died Sunday at the home of his son, H. S. Calhoun, in Seattle at the age of 92 years, removed the oldest pioneer of the Puget Sound region.
Mr. Calhoun was born in New Brunswick in 1839, and is survived by his widow, Mary Calhoun. He followed the gold rush to California via the Isthmus of Panama in 1865. They moved to Washington territory in 1870 and staked a claim at LaConner; later acquiring a ranch on Whidbey Island.
Commencing on Tuesday morning at 7 o’clock Guest Day was a day of grand and glorious celebration for ye scribe. With members of a welcoming committee it was our pleasure to begin the day with a trip to Friday Harbor on one of the Coast Guard speed boats through the courtesy of Lieutenant Kenner commander of the local base.
June 11, 1942
Anacortes can do its part in furnishing indoor and outdoor athletic equipment for the service men stationed at the Naval Air Base on Whidbey Island by attending the Wartime Dinner here Friday evening. The Red Cross Camp and Hospital Committee are giving this dinner at the Eagles Hall for the purpose of much needed recreational gear requested by Commanding Officer Wood for the men at Oak Harbor.
The need will grow with the coming months.
June 12, 1952
Astrike threatened by AFL Masters, Mates and Pilots Union would further tie up shipping from the Port of Anacortes, already curtailed by the unsettled strike of AFL Sailors of the Pacific.
Missionary circles of the First Baptist Church of Anacortes will continue to collect clothing for destitute children in Korea, Mrs. Dora Webb, secretary of one of the circles, said today.
After a recent shipment of children’s clothing to the war area, Mrs. Webb received a letter from a Korean missionary explaining the good use to which the clothing had been put.
